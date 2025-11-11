Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is the team's candidate for the Heart and Hustle Award.

The Heart and Hustle Award is entering its 20th season and it highlights active players throughout the league for their dedication to the game. Since 2005, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association has been calling attention to one player from each of the 30 clubs and showing them off as some of the most hardworking and genuine players in the league.

On and off the field, Peña showcases his enthusiasm for baseball through endless charity and effort. Most noteably, Peña recorded numbers in 2025 that represent the best regular season in his career. He came up short in voting for the Silver Slugger Award despite his incredible field presence but his combined energy on and off the field could land him the rights to another award.

Peña slashed .304/.363/.477 line to finish off the 2025 season, averaging an .840 OPS on top of it all. As a shortstop, Peña recorded a .979 fielding percentage, elevating Houston to the No. 2 spot in the AL West. But, Houston missed the playoffs for the first time sinc 2016.

Peña was among some of the top talent in the American League, falling short of Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals in the Silver Slugger voting.

With his fourth season with the Astros behind him, Peña has plenty of room to grow on and off the field but coming into the 2026 season with the Heart & Hustle Award would definitely give Peña a competitive edge.

Offensively, Peña has been a great asset to Houston, recording 247 RBIs over his entire MLB career.

Jeremy Peña Shines Just as Bright Off the Field

Just as the Heart & Hustle Award intends, active candidates must show the same enthusiasm for baseball off the field as they do on the field.

Peña kick started a group called 'Peña Pals' to get students throughout the community engaged in charitable efforts beyond the classroom.

His community outreach bleeds into his game, with his latest contribution being the hand-colored cleats that he sports from each group of Peña Pals. Since he started this movement, he has invited countless students to batting practice, gifting each and every one of them official Peña Pals shirts and the opportunity to engage with Peña during his pregame routine.

Peña was drafted by the Astros and has been with the organization ever since, and his community involvement has gone a long way.

As voting begins, Houston has put forth their brightest candidate in hopes of bringing such an honorable award back to their organization.

