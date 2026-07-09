Re-Ranking the Last 5 First-Round Picks by the Astros

It's been a while since the Houston Astros have had a premier pick in the first round of the MLB draft. One has to go all the way back to 2015, when the team had the No. 2 and No. 5 overall picks, selections it subsequently used on franchise cornerstones Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, respectively. And while Houston doesn't possess a pick that high in 2026, it still has a chance to make an impact selection at No. 17.

Since the heyday of drafting the likes of Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Carlos Correa, the Astros' front office has struggled to find another true impact player in the MLB Draft. As such, it's worth taking a look back at what Houston has done over its last five first-round selections. Doing so could provide a glimpse into what the organization might be thinking as this weekend's draft unfolds.

Here are the Astros' last five first-round picks, re-ranked.

5. Korey Lee (2019)

Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Korey Lee, who was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of California, did reach the major leagues and contribute to the Astros' 2022 World Series championship campaign, he never lived up to expectations. He appeared in just 12 games for Houston that season, slashing .160/.192/.240 before being sent back to the minors. He was eventually traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2023.

4. Drew Gilbert (2022)

San Francisco Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one's a tricky selection to rank. Drew Gilbert never played for the Astros because he was traded for Justin Verlander in 2023. If you're grading the pick itself, it's hard to knock Houston — they drafted a valuable enough prospect to headline a blockbuster trade. Verlander returned to the Astros and helped them make yet another October run, while Gilbert has since emerged as a contributor for the San Francisco Giants. However, if you're grading what he did in the Astros organization, there's very little to evaluate.

3. Walker Janek (2024)

The Astros' 28th overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, Walker Janek hasn't necessarily been lighting up the minor leagues with his bat. Through three seasons in professional baseball, Janek is slashing .241/.306/.399 with 16 home runs and 79 RBIs. He's reached as high as Double-A. There's still plenty of potential here, but it has yet to be fully realized.

2. Xavier Neyens (2025)

This is projecting, but the upside is simply too high. Additionally, it's hard to be too critical of a player who hasn't even logged 300 plate appearances since being drafted out of high school. Xavier Neyens is just 19 years old and has plenty of time to develop in the Astros' farm system. Should he continue on his current trajectory, he'll be an impact infielder for Houston at some point in the near future.

1. Brice Matthews (2023)

Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's really hard to pick anybody other than Brice Matthews for the top spot in this ranking. He's the only first-round selection from the last five drafts to reach the majors and contribute to the big league club in a meaningful way. Sure, he's had a rough go of it to some extent in 2026 — he's currently slashing .199/.253/.338 — but there's still room to grow. He's only 24 years old and has appeared in just 91 MLB games. Better days could be ahead.