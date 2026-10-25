Should the Astros Bet on a Free Agent Coming Off a Major Collapse in 2026?

It could be an affordable option on the free-agent market, especially because his impact changed considerably in 2026. From a season of 36 home runs and 103 RBIs with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, Taylor Ward changed his approach in 2026, looking for better plate discipline, which led to a terrible drop in his slugging percentage from .475 to .311 after finishing with just seven home runs in 607 plate appearances.

Ward had averaged 30.5 home runs per season between 2024 and 2025, recording 61 home runs and a 115 OPS+. Part of his plan at the plate was fruitful to a certain extent, as he managed to accumulate 99 walks, but it is clear that this could not prevent Ward from falling from the 80th percentile in Batting in 2025 to the 35th this year.

Taylor Ward savant-comparison-tool. | Baseball Savant.

Even so, Ward’s 4.1 fWAR has been the fifth-best in the league over the last two seasons among the free agents who will reach the market, and 2027 could be a good time for him to try to regain his power.

How Much Could Ward Contribute to the Astros?

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3). Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a year in which his impact changed completely, to the point of being discarded by the Baltimore Orioles when they sent him to the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline, the reality is that Ward is not in a comfortable position to demand a lucrative contract.

That said, although he remains an interesting player in some respects, and his power as a right-handed hitter could take off next season, Ward will turn 33 and does not provide one of the key things Houston needs, which is defense.

Then, the worst news surrounding his recent track record is that he finished even worse with Seattle, producing a .125/.238/.148 slash line with -0.9 bWAR in 101 plate appearances during the 32 games he played.

His defensive record stands at -9 Fielding Run Value in 6,533 defensive innings since 2018, most of the time as a left fielder (4,384 innings), with range issues and below-average arm strength that have increasingly pushed him toward the designated hitter role.

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3). Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is anything the Astros need, it is a player who can provide depth on both offense and defense, especially to stabilize left field as the starting position, the most problematic and inconsistent position the team has had over the last two campaigns.

Now, would Houston be willing to negotiate to acquire Ward and bet on his power again, even while accepting his defensive limitations? Would that gamble be worth it for a hitter like Ward who demonstrated his power with a 35-100 season in 2025?