The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Houston Astros

To say it was an ugly season for the Houston Astros would be putting it lightly. Yes, they won the AL West, but it was because it was a battle of the bad in that division, as no team finished with a winning record.

The Astros entered the playoffs with the worst record seen in history and performed just as poorly, as they were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the wild card round. So, ultimately, they did make it back to the postseason after missing in 2025, but they didn't win a game, as they were booed off their own field.

So, the front office for Houston needs to be somewhat aggressive in the coming months, as they just wasted an MVP season by Yordan Alvarez, who led an offense with five players hitting 20+ bombs in the year.

Truly, there is one major hole with the roster, and it is the starting rotation, because without Peter Lambert, Hayden Wesneski, and Hunter Brown, they would have finished 10 games below .500, at least.

However, even Brown was disappointing as he didn't even make it out of the first inning in the Astros elimination game of the wild card; it seems fair to say they need to add pitchers to the staff, and there is one available who is going to be cost-effective: Erick Fedde.

What There Is to Like About Fedde

White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) throws a pitch against the Astros. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two things to take into consideration regarding the 33-year-old veteran: how he did in the 2026 regular season, and how he pitched with the pressure on in the postseason.

When the White Sox were in the thick of a division title race with the Cleveland Guardians, Fedde was magnificent as he posted a 1.44 ERA over his last 30+ innings. He doesn't blow by a lot of guys, but he walks few and keeps the damage under control.

Then, he took on his first playoffs in his career in 2026 and was entrusted with two games where he posted a 3.18 ERA as he held opponents to a sub .158 batting average to complement a 0.71 WHIP.

One major point that will likely attract many is that Fedde is only predicted to make less than $8 million next season, per Spotrac. The Astros have been known not to be overly willing to cough up the big bucks, but paying less than $10 million a year for Fedde would be a steal.

Houston's front office cannot be passive in the coming months, and there are some cost effective starters who would fill their needs, one of which is Fedde, and he makes a whole lot of sense for the Astros.