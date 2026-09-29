What We Can Learn From the Astros Wild Card Roster Decisions

The Astros set their postseason roster for the wild card series against the White Sox with a few notable selections and omissions. Here’s what we might know about the Astros lineup and pitching decisions for Joe Espada based on the roster.

26-Man Roster

CATCHERS: Yainer Diaz, Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS: Nick Allen, Jose Altuve, Reynel Delgado, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS: Yordan Alvarez, Joey Loperfido, Cam Smith, Lucas Spence, Taylor Trammell, Nelson Velazquez,

PITCHERS: Bryan Abreu, AJ Blubaugh, Hunter Brown, Josh Hendrickson, Josh Hader, Tatsuya Imai, Bryan King, Peter Lambert, Bennett Sousa, Miguel Ullola, Logan VanWey, Hayden Wesneski

Tatsuya Imai

Imai was an interesting inclusion, showing that the Astros still have a touch of faith left in the right-handed pitcher. He could be used in the bullpen game, most likely in a low-leverage role. But his ability to get more than three outs probably landed him this spot. This inclusion over some players who've started more recently shows the Astros are prioritizing bullpen help over starting pitching depth, important in a three-game series where the first game is a bullpen day.

Joey Loperfido

Joey Loperfido earns the surprise inclusion over Lamonte Wade Jr. This could signal that the Astros are prioritizing pop, speed and defense over the on-base skills of Wade Jr. Loperfido had a .641 OPS in 103 at-bats this season. Loperfido has the bigger upside potential over Wade Jr. He has the potential to get hot and earn his way into the starting lineup, whereas Wade is more of a known quantity.

Lucas Spence

Houston Astros center fielder Lucas Spence (28) Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t really a surprise if you watched the last four games of Astros baseball, but if you haven’t tuned in for a week, this is pretty shocking. Spence had a .419 career and season OPS with a .150 batting average before Thursday’s game.

He had one extra-base hit in 40 at bats. After starting and going 0-for-3 with a walk on Wednesday against the Mariners, it was questioned why the Astros would even stick with Spence in the starting lineup on Thursday.

He proved he belonged with a three-homer game. After a 0-for-4 day on Friday, he went 2-for-5 with a double and another home run in the blowout win over the Athletics. He followed that up with a 1-for-2 with a triple and three walks. He now has an .827 OPS in 55 at-bats and has easily earned a playoff spot and, most likely, a spot in the starting order come game time.

Nelson Velazquez

Velazquez inclusion could signal that they plan on using him in a pinch-hitting role against left-handed pitching. His numbers with the Astros aren’t very good, but he can substitute for the left-handed bats as needed and can also play outfield.

Miguel Ullola

Houston Astros starting pitcher Miguel Ullola (66) Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s another player who earned his spot with a stellar final week of the season. His inclusion could mean that we see Ullola in important early-inning relief, perhaps for multiple innings. Ullola spent most of the league at Triple-A Sugar Land, minus a few call-ups where he pitched no more than twice. Since his latest call-up on Sept. 6, he pitched sparingly before pitching two scoreless innings in a loss to the Braves on the second-to-last Sunday of the season.

He pitched another 2.0 scoreless innings in the 7-0 Tuesday win over the Mariners, earning the first win of his career. It wouldn’t take him long to get win No. 2, as two days later he pitched 3.0 scoreless in relief, allowing just one baserunner against the A’s. In the regular season finale, he also pitched to a scoreless line this time with 1.0 with no hits allowed.

Josh Hendrickson

Hendrickson was signed as a minor league free agent in April and spent the majority of the season there until a call-up for the last week of the season. We could see Hendrickson as a left-specialist that’s missing without Okert. He pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one run, good for a 3.38 ERA. He was included on the roster for his left-handedness.

Reynel Delgado

Delgado was just called up for the last game of the season. But he could be a needed glove with Paredes not fully healthy after fouling a ball off his knee. He could fill in at third for Paredes in late innings or if anything gets aggravated.

Off the Roster

Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco was optioned after Saturday’s win and was not included on the roster. This shows the Astros' trust in him is probably at its lowest point. He was on the roster since the start of September and was only used three times: a scoreless start on Sept. 1, a shaky 4.1 innings of five-run ball in a blowout loss on Sep. 13, and 2.0 innings of mop-up duty on Sep. 26 in a blowout win.

Ethan Pecko

Pecko has made spot starts and a few long relief outings since being called up on Aug. 19. He last pitched in the regular season finale, throwing 3.0 innings and allowing just one baserunner. Since September, he has a 2.53 ERA and a WHIP below 1.000. His omission from the roster probably went in favor of Tatsuya Imai and bullpen arms due to Pecko's lingering injury.

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Wade Jr. slumping into the playoffs didn't help. He may be needed in future rounds if the Astros don't get consistency or solid at-bats off the bench from Loperfido.