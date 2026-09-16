Why the Astros Will Be Fine Without Carlos Correa

On Tuesday afternoon, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada announced that star infielder Carlos Correa was cutting short his bid to return from major ankle surgery and would instead focus on coming back healthy to start the 2027 season. A few hours later, the Astros preserved their AL West lead with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Correa had been working out at Houston's spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida and was targeting a minor league rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land later this week, all with an eye toward an MLB return this season. However, the 31-year-old had been experiencing nagging soreness and made the decision not to rush back.

The news brings a disappointing end to what was Correa's first full season back with the Astros after being reacquired by the club at the 2025 trade deadline. Fortunately, they are well-positioned to continue to thrive in spite of the absence of the three-time All-Star.

Astros Don't Need Correa to Succeed

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) and DH Jeremy Pena (3). Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Correa return to add some extra thump in the lineup for the Astros' playoff run would have been a nice boost, but the team has ultimately been just fine without him. He last played on May 4, at which point Houston was 14-22, sitting fourth in the AL West. Since then, they have gone 62-53 while maintaining a tenuous, ongoing hold on the division lead.

No one is suggesting the Astros are a better team without Correa, but the players who have predominantly absorbed his role have stepped up in a big way.

The left side of Houston's infield has still been an offensive plus, even with Correa sidelined. Jeremy Peña has battled injuries of his own, but currently sits on the cusp of what would be his second 20-homer campaign (he has 19). His offensive production has slowed considerably since July, but he remains a threat atop the lineup.

Picking up the slack late has been Isaac Paredes. The All-Star third baseman is in the midst of a typically strong season (21 home runs, 85 RBI and a slash line of .258/.357/.432), but has saved some of his best baseball for the stretch run. This month, he is sporting a .966 OPS with four homers and 12 RBI in just 13 games.

Likewise, utility infielder Nick Allen is enjoying a stellar September has part of what has quietly been the best season of his five-year career. Allen has been limited to just 87 games on account of back and hamstring issues, holding career highs in average (.279), on-base percentage (.327) and slugging percentage (.382), while offering some much-needed versatility in the field. In limited duty this month, he is hitting .400 with a home run in just six plate appearances.

If more infield depth is required, the Astros have options. Brice Matthews is three games into his own rehab assignment as he looks to return from a left knee sprain. Meanwhile, minor leaguer Cavan Biggio has enjoyed a strong season at Triple-A Sugar Land and offers plenty of big-league experience. If nothing else, Cam Smith played third base in college at Florida State.

No, Correa won't be coming in like a knight in shining armor to help Houston win a division title and a deep playoff run. Instead, it will continue to fall on the Astros, who have gotten the club to this point, to continue in his absence. So far, so good.