Carlos Correa Closing In on Stunning Return to Houston Astros

The possibility of a return of Carlos Correa, is getting closer and closer by the day.

What once was reported as a season-ending injury is turning into a comeback story, with him returning during the most important games of the year.

Astros manager Joe Espada said on Sunday that the goal is for Correa to play in one or two rehab games with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Joe Espada with the latest on Carlos Correa before the #Astros game today against the Rays



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Left ankle surgery isn’t going to keep him down and he is clearly determined to make a comeback and help this team down the stretch.

There are still some hurdles he will have to clear before making an actual return to the competitive field. Sliding has not been tested yet, and the most important part is getting a doctor to release him. It looks like those two items could be checked off as early as this coming week.

Of course, the clock is ticking. Triple-A Sugar Land’s season will end next Sunday, so Houston has a small timeframe to get Correa’s rehab games in.

Correa Would Be Huge Addition

Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa (1) and left fielder Joey Loperfido (10) celebrate after scoring runs against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Correa get the go-ahead to play, it couldn’t come at a better or more important time for the Astros.

Houston entered Sunday with a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West. There are just 13 games left in the regular season.

Correa would be an instant impact player and there wouldn’t have to be another roster move. There are just 33 players on the 40-man roster right now.

Before he went down with the injury, Correa was slashing .279/.369/.418 across 32 games. He had three home runs and 16 RBI. On defense, the team had utilized him at shortstop and third base.

Houston will have a puzzle to complete if Correa returns. Discussions have surrounded him taking the second base position, allowing Isaac Paredes to stay at third and Jeremy Pena at shortstop. Jose Altuve would be the designated hitter and Yordan Alvarez would move to left field.

But, before anyone gets to excited about moving players around, Correa still has to prove that his ankle is ready for major league competition.

Comeback Feels Possible

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Certainly, there are steps that still have to be taken, and Correa is too important to the team to rush the situation.

There’s no guarantee that Correa will make it back before the regular season ends, but it also hasn’t been completely ruled out.

If Correa can get clearance from the doctors and handle a rehab assignment well, Houston could be faced with getting him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

For a team that is holding on to the AL West lead and glad to be back in the postseason conversation, this is a great problem to have.