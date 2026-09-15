The Houston Astros have reached the point of the season where every game feels like it carries the weight of about five.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Houston’s grip on the American League West has become increasingly tenuous. A sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend shrunk what had been a multiple-game advantage to just one over the Texas Rangers with 12 contests remaining.

There is almost no margin for error, which makes the possibility of Carlos Correa somehow returning before the end of the regular season all the more intriguing.

Correa underwent surgery in May to repair tendon damage in his left ankle, an injury initially expected to end his season. Instead, he has progressed to live batting practice, running the bases and defensive work. The Astros hope he can begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land by the end of this week, marking an impressive recovery that nobody quite expected just several months ago.

Astros Don’t Need Vintage Carlos Correa

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody should expect Correa to immediately look like an All-Star upon his potential arrival with the big-league club. Returning this quickly from a significant surgery is already remarkable. Returning and immediately stepping into the middle of a playoff race is an entirely different proposition.

But Houston doesn’t necessarily need vintage Correa for his return to matter.

The Astros’ offense has been anything but consistent down the stretch, with those problems becoming particularly glaring during the sweep against Tampa Bay, as Houston managed just seven runs across the three games. Adding another capable bat to that group, even one working his way back into form, could provide a boost.

Correa’s Comeback Says Something About the Astros

Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More than anything, though, Correa’s push to return says something about where Houston believes this season can still go.

“From the moment I had the surgery, my plan has always been to try to get back and play this year,” Correa said earlier this month, according to MLB.com.

The Astros’ season isn’t dead by any stretch of the imagination. Correa trying to accelerate his way back from an ailment that was supposed to put him on the shelf until 2027 makes it pretty clear nobody inside the clubhouse or the front office believes it is, either.

And if Houston can survive these final two weeks, perhaps Correa can help make October in Houston interesting again.