Why Joe Espada's Wrong Decision Hurt the Astros in Game 1

The Houston Astros fell 6-3 to the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Wild-Card Series on Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox grabbed the lead in the first inning and never looked back.

The Astros' urgent attempt to win the A.L. West affected the pitching plans for this series. Joe Espada pivoted to a bullpen game, beginning with AJ Blubaugh. He recorded two outs and walked three batters.

It wasn't an ideal start as Houston faces elimination on Wednesday. That's the nature of the wild-card round. However, Espada made one decision that hurt the Astros' chances of winning.

Bryan King in the First Inning?

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan King. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Blubaugh's day ended, Bryan King trotted out of the bullpen in a confusing decision by Espada. King was a reliable reliever in the first half, posting a 2.93 ERA over 40 outings. Since the All-Star Break, the lefty has a 10.70 ERA over 20 appearances and has allowed 21 earned runs and five home runs.

The decision to make King the first arm out of the bullpen didn't make much sense. In the second inning, King loaded the bases with no outs after a pair of singles and a hit by pitch.

In a 0-2 count, King threw a fastball that caught too much of the plate, and Sam Antonacci made him pay. He went to the opposite field and drove in two runs to make it 3-0 White Sox. King allowed another single to Kyle Teel before his day was over.

Why Espada Made the Wrong Decision

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Espada's goal was to have King pitch to Tristan Peters, who struck out, it would've made sense. But bringing King out for the second inning hurt the Astros. He faced switch-hitting Braden Montgomery and righty Chase Meidroth to begin the second frame.

I understand that it's difficult to have a matchup advantage with a bullpen game. But King wasn't qualified to be the first arm out of the bullpen. Houston had to keep the game close in that situation, but they fell behind 3-0, and the offense played catch-up the rest of the game.

Miguel Ullola relieved King, threw three innings, and surrendered one hit, one run, and struck out four. He should've been Espada's first option.

You can look at the box score and say King's runs didn't matter because the Astros lost by three anyway. Momentum matters in playoff baseball. Every decision can impact the game. King's relief outing took the life out of Daikin Park, and Houston never recovered.