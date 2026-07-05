Three Crazy Stats from Astros Yordan Alvarez’s Walk-Off July 4 Home Run

Yordan Alvarez is from Cuba. But on Saturday night he owned Independence Day.

The Houston Astros slugger found out during the game that he was elected to the All-Star team as the designated hitter. Then right after another All-Star Game starter, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero hit a home run in pursuit of Alvarez’s AL leading total, Alvarez hit another home run.

Then Alvarez hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning, a two-run shot to center field, which gave him two home runs, six RBI and the Astros a 10-8 win over the AL East-leading Rays.

Even Alvarez felt the emotion.

“It was something special,” Alvarez said to MLB.com. “There was no better way than to finish this game than with a home run. Normally, I don’t pay really much attention to the crowd or the bleachers, but it was really cool, the people chanting 'MVP.'”

Yes, they were chanting “M-V-P” inside Daikin Park. Here are three insane reasons why.

Alvarez’s Slugging

Yordan Alvarez has an .860 OPS with 2 strikes this season.



That is over 125 points higher than 2nd place and over 300 points higher than league average 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IdUedCz0W6 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 4, 2026

His numbers are already pretty dizzying. He’s slashing .324/.433/.645 with 29 home runs and 67 RBI. He's on pace to become the first Astros player to win the Triple Crown and the first American League player to win the Triple Crown in more than a decade.

But this statistic, posted by Just Baseball on X (formerly Twitter) shows just how big the difference is between Alvarez and everyone else in baseball right now.

He isn’t just the most productive hitter in baseball. With an .860 OPS with two strikes, he’s baseball’s best clutch hitter, too.

The Holiday Walk-Off

Yordan Alvarez of the @astros is the only player in MLB history with multiple walkoff homers on Independence Day (2022 & 2026). pic.twitter.com/HC7KHutsR6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 5, 2026

Alvarez is used to hitting walk off home runs. There may be players in baseball with more than him, but no one has hit more walk off home runs on the nation’s birthday than Alvarez.

Per OptaStats, Alvarez became the first player in Major League history to hit walk off home runs in two different games on Independence Day. The second was on Saturday. The first was on July 4th, 2022. That game was also in Houston. Alvarez slammed a solo home run to break a 6-6 tie Scott Barlow to seal the victory.

Just a reminder — the Astros won the World Series in 2022. If one believes in synergy.

The Holiday Streak

Alvarez's home run also allowed the Astros to build one of the best winning streaks on July 4 in baseball history. Also according to OptaStats, the Astros have now won nine straight games on July 4. Per the site it’s now the longest streak by any Major League team on Independence Day since the White Sox won 14 games in a row on July 4 from 1934 to 1941.

Remember — there were no July 4 games in 2020 because of the shortened season. So the streak actually dates back to 2017.