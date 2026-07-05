Yordan Alvarez Celebrates All-Star Selection with Dramatic Walk-Off Homer

The Houston Astros earned their first win of the new month, and what a massive win it was. Taking the Tampa Bay Rays to the limit in a back-and-forth game through all nine innings, Houston came away with the win on the back of an All-Star performance from the American League's starting DH in the 2026 All-Star Game, Yordan Alvarez.

Jose Altuve got the action underway, tripling to lead off the game for the Astros. Right behind him, the Houston slugger launched a two-run home run, regaining the lead after going down 1-0 in the top of the first.

Collecting a single in the fifth inning, Alvarez jumped up to three RBIs in three at-bats. Down 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Alvarez came through in the clutch again, driving in Taylor Trammell, notching his fourth for the game.

Houston came through in the bottom of the seventh even more, tying the game at 8-8. Coming down from a deficit and going into the bottom of the ninth inning, there was one person that the franchise wanted at the plate, and Yordan delivered.

WATCH: Yordan's Walk-Off Home Run

YORDAN ALVAREZ'S SECOND HOMER OF THE NIGHT COMES IN WALK-OFF FASHION! pic.twitter.com/gL3VAG9zHY — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

Ending his night going three for four with six RBIs, elevating his home batting average to .360 with 14 home runs.

The Astros climb a step closer to first place in the American League West division, sitting 2.5 games out. As Houston continues to play a better brand of baseball than it did to begin the season, its direction for the end of the month becomes clearer for the trade deadline.

Alvarez was a popular name well before the trade deadline came into the conversation, with many contenders wanting to add this kind of player he has become. Now, those hypothetical callers might not want to bother asking how available Alvarez is, especially with the playoffs within reach.

Following their 44th win of the season, the Astros hold a 31.7% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, with a 23% chance of clinching a Wild Card berth and an 8.8% chance of winning the AL West.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs after hitting a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Alvarez continues to perform like the American League MVP as the first half nears its end, while picking up where he left off following his start in the All-Star Game, the Astros might have just enough wins to sneak into a playoff spot.

At this point, it's too early to tell, but for Alvarez, it's easy to tell he deserves every accolade he receives this season with his offense.