What Will the A's Do Next?
The Athletics have been one of the more active teams this offseason so far, which was not on people's bingo cards. Signing right-hander Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million contract and trading for left-hander Jeffrey Springs, the A's have assembled a quite solid one-two punch at the top of the rotation. Now, the question is, where do the A's go from here?
A's GM David Forst told the media following the Springs trade that "there are still open conversations" to acquire more starting pitchers, but their focus may shift to upgrading other positions. Third base has been consistently brought up as an area where the A's must add.
So, that should be the A's next move, but it might not be. The A's are probably in no rush to force a move at third base. No free-agent third baseman has signed with a team yet, and the A's could be waiting for the prices of some third baseman on the trade market to come down (i.e., Alec Bohm, Ryan McMahon, Brett Baty).
In the meantime, while the A's do their due diligence in the third base market, where could they add next?
Relief Pitching
The A's have made some minor moves to help the bullpen, resigning lefty T.J. McFarland and claiming Anthony Maldonado and selecting Noah Murdock in the Rule 5 Draft, but they haven't acquired a big upgrade. Mason Miller is the leader and staple of that bullpen, Tyler Ferguson pitched well in a set-up role last year, and Michel Otañez and Grant Holman figure to be in the 'pen in the seventh inning mix next season. Yet, it feels like the A's are missing a true 8th-inning guy to pair with Mason Miller.
There are a plethora of options in free agency for the A's to go after. Kyle Finnegan is one name that stands out; he had a ground ball rate of 46.5% in the 73rd percentile, which is something the A's are after as they head to Sutter Health Park and its unknown ballpark factors. His fastball velocity averaged 97.2 mph, which he paired that with a split-finger pitch that batters hit just .188 against and an occasional slider that produced a 33.3% whiff rate.
The A's could also look at southpaw Caleb Ferguson, who had a ground ball rate similar to Finnegan's and would give the Athletics a second established left-hander in relief. If the A's wanted to take a "flier," they could look at Dillon Tate, who has produced extremely high ground ball rates his entire career.
Brent Rooker Extension
There has been talk the A's maybe interested in extending superstar Brent Rooker. Rooker is not a free agent until after the 2027 season, so any extension would probably be, at minimum, a four-year deal but more likely a five-year deal. The money has been speculated to be anywhere between $80 million to $95 million based on what Rooker is expected to make over the next three years in arbitration and what his value would be two years post-arbitration.
Another Big Swing in the Pitching Market
It looks as if the A's have made the upgrades that were necessary to their rotation, but what if they aren't done? Forst did note that there are still "open conversations" for/with starting pitchers, so they could add another. It's just a matter of whether it will be another big swing via trade or if they will add a cheaper veteran in free agency.
Dylan Cease is rumored to be on the market, but his price is probably too rich for the A's in prospect capital. The D-Backs still want to move on from Jordan Montgomery, and the A's could be the trade partner they have been looking for, especially with the club looking to add payroll.
Or, maybe two pitchers on the same team could become available in Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez of the Minnesota Twins. The Twins seem to be the "odd team out" in the AL Central, with the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, and the Detroit Tigers all making the playoffs last season and looking to do it again in 2025. Ryan and Lopez becoming available is pure speculation, but it would be another "surprise" trade most were not expecting, similar to the Springs deal.
Overall, there are plenty of moves the A's could make as they continue to feel out the third base market, as that is their top priority. It should be interesting to see what the A's do next. Forst has said the A's feel a sense of urgency to make some moves after leaving the Winter Meetings. If there is still a sense of urgency post-Springs trade, more moves could be on the way soon.