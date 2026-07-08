Crucial Athletics Bat Returns for Series in Detroit

The Athletics have been plagued by injuries over the last few weeks, but fortunately for the team, they have received some good news with a few of their star players returning.

Shea Langeliers is the starting catcher for the American League All-Star Team, and he joins his teammate, Nick Kurtz, in the starting lineup in Philadelphia.

Shea Langeliers will start in his first All-Star Game!



He’s been voted in as the American League starting catcher 👏 pic.twitter.com/NELzh0kbni — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2026

It scared A's fans to see Langeliers leave a game early with an apparent thumb injury, which kept him out of the lineup for days, and the team also called up another catcher, Brian Serven.

Those injury concerns, along with Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom being placed on the injured lis t, had fans worried about the A's losing their contender status.

A's Reinstate Jacob Wilson, Recall Jacob Lopez

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big news for the A's heading into the Tigers' series is that Jacob Wilson has been reinstated from the Injured List. It was worrisome seeing the young shortstop reinjure his shoulder, which had landed him on the IL earlier in the season.

There were questions about whether or not Wilson would get surgery to repair his shoulder during the season, but it looks like he's ready to go without missing extended time and even without a rehab assignment.

Jacob Wilson is back off the Injured List, and Jacob Lopez has been recalled from Triple-A.



Catcher Brian Serven has been optioned, and right-hander Kade Morris was sent down yesterday.



Also seems like Langeliers is healthy!#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 7, 2026

Alongside Wilson, the A's have recalled Jacob Lopez from Triple-A, after his struggles earlier this season led the team to option him.

Even though Lopez had his share of struggles back down in Vegas, he started putting some things together and will now look to help out a struggling A's rotation before the All-Star break.

Shea Langeliers Is Healthy, Brian Serven Optioned

Jun 12, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears the A's will be adding yet another star back to their lineup, as Shea Langeliers should be healthy and ready to go in the series against the Tigers.

As mentioned, Langeliers exited early after a thumb injury and sat on the bench for a few games to heal up.

Shea Langeliers left the game due to a left thumb injury. pic.twitter.com/sX96gYE8dg — Shea Bangeliers (@broncobilly_7) July 4, 2026

However, the A's have now elected to option Serven, which means Langeliers and Jonah Heim are the only two catchers on the active roster. This means they trust Langeliers to be healthy enough to avoid the injured list and will hopefully return to the lineup on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Serven didn't get much run, as he only started one game and was in the lineup for Eury Perez's notorious perfect showing through seven innings.

All of these moves are a good sign of things to come for the A's. They needed help in their pitching staff and got Jacob Lopez back. They've been without two star hitters in Jacob Wilson and Shea Langeliers, and now have them both back in the lineup.