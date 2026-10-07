Projecting the Athletics' Starting Pitching Stat Leaders for 2027

The Athletics really do not have an idea of what their starting rotation will look like next season.

With multiple starting pitchers catching the injury bug, along with pitchers simply being bad, the Athletics could be scrambling to put together a solid rotation in 2027. With an impending lockout on the way, the Athletics' offseason will likely be cut short. For this reason, the pitchers on this list must play to their extremes.

Jacob Lopez | WHIP

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though it may still be up in the air whether Jacob Lopez lands a spot in the Athletics rotation, he was clearly the Athletics' best second-half pitcher. During the half, Lopez went 3-2 with a 4.37 ERA, along with a 1.25 WHIP. And while those numbers don't scream, "Lopez WHIP leader in 2027", they prove that he can be good.

It should also be mentioned that Lopez's second-half numbers are very skewed by his 2.2-inning outing vs. the Guardians, in which he allowed 10 hits and 10 earned runs. Without that outing, Lopez would have a 3.09 ERA along with a 1.12 WHIP. Next season, it would be ideal for Lopez's numbers to look exactly like that.

Gage Jump | Strike Outs

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gage Jump would struggle in the second half, and even that undersells how bad he was. In 50.0 innings pitched, he posted a 3-7 record, along with a 7.38 ERA and 1.74 WHIP. However, Jump was still striking out batters at a very high rate. His 60 strikeouts in 50.0 innings gave him a 10.80 K/9.

If Jump is able to fix some of his shortcomings, he could return to form soon. With the Athletics playing in a very hitter-friendly park for one more season, Jump's strikeout ability will need to remain consistent. You can't give up home runs if the other team can't hit a ball to begin with.

J.T. Ginn | ERA, Wins

Aug 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) reacts after hitting Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) (not pictured) with a pitch in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.T. Ginn was easily the Athletics' best pitcher this past season. And while that could imply that he sweeps every single stat category in 2027, it is much more likely that he cements himself as the Athletics' most winningest pitcher. Unlike the others, Ginn has proven to be consistently good across the board. That tendency usually means a better W/L record and a better ERA.

This past season, Ginn went 9-8, with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. If Ginn can build on that season and record at least a sub-three ERA while reaching double-digit wins — which won't be hard — the Athletics could stay afloat even if they are unable to fully optimize the rotation. Expect big things from Ginn.