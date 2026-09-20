Why Lopez's Outing Has Horrifying Implications for Athletics' Future

It simply could not have been worse.

Jacob Lopez has easily been the Athletics’ best and most consistent starter since the break. But recently, his credibility and trust have hit an all-time low. This sharp drop-off in production could mean that he spends time in the minors rather than headlining the Athletics' 2027 starting rotation.

The Rise of J-Lo

Aug 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) reacts to striking out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Coby Mayo (16) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez was hands-down the Athletics' ace after the All-Star break. In the month of August, he threw 29.0 innings while posting a very impressive 2.48 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. From this month alone, it was clear that Lopez could be a cornerstone in the Athletics' rotation next season and beyond.

The biggest thing that stood out from the stretch was his consistency. From July 10 to Sept. 2, Lopez would not allow more than two earned runs during a start. This stretch covers nine of his starts. Once you get past three or four outings, you would not be wrong to assume that this guy can pitch.

The Quick Collapse

Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) walks off the mound after the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This collapse came out of absolutely nowhere. In his first start of the month of September, Lopez threw 6.0 innings while allowing just two runs against the AL West leader, the Rangers. After that, Lopez looked like a completely different pitcher. In his last three starts, he has allowed 19 runs in 12.1 innings (13.86 ERA). Talk about a collapse.

This brings us to the day after the "nightmare." Against the Guardians, Lopez would pitch 2.2 innings while allowing 10 hits along with 10 earned runs. This is a stat line that has literally never happened. This outing could have serious implications not only for Lopez, but for the Athletics' future.

What's Next?

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As alluded to earlier, this outing could have serious ramifications. For one, the Athletics no longer have a solid outline of what next year's rotation could look like. It was supposed to be JT Ginn, Luis Severino, Jacob Lopez, Gage Jump, and a mystery pitcher via either an acquisition or the farm system.

But with Lopez and Jump looking terrible in their last few outings, along with the question marks that surround Severino , the Athletics might need to start from square one. If Lopez had not imploded in September, the Athletics realistically would be looking to add one or two more pitchers this offseason. Now it could be a full rebuild, even as the team starts to take shape. This is the "horrifying" implication mentioned in the title.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one more scheduled start left this season, there is some hope that Lopez can end the season on a high note. But honestly, this outing is do-or-die for him. If he even comes close to replicating his outing vs. the Guardians, Lopez can kiss his starting job next season goodbye.