Why Jack Perkins Could Earn a Spot in the Athletics’ 2027 Rotation

Even though Perkins would have an abysmal 2026, there is still he earns a rotation spot next season.

This year, Perkins went 3-13 with a very ugly 6.10 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Considering Perkins would start this year as a reliever, his production is about what you would expect. But when sifting through the underlying stats, there is a great chance Perkins turns things around next year.

Why Perkins Should Not Start Next Year

Sep 15, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before we get into why it would be a good idea for Perkins to enter the Athletics rotation next year, we should look at the possible detractors. For one, Perkins would get sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 4, after a slew of ugly stretches, only to be called back up after J.T. Ginn landed on the IL on Sept. 5.

It is safe to say that without Ginn's injury, Perkins likely would have stayed in Triple-A Las Vegas for the rest of the year. Since the Athletics' backs were against the wall, they turned to the only option they had left. Combine that with his horrendous stats this season, and putting him in the rotation would be an easy no. However, in terms of next season, Perkins should at least be in the bullpen, which is by far the biggest reason he should not be in the rotation.

Why Perkins Should Start Next Year

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throw to first base in an unsuccessful attempt to get out Cleveland Guardians right fielder Jo Adell (7) during the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite looking terrible all season, Perkins would put together a very solid run to end the year. Against the American League favorite, the Rays, he would throw 6.2 innings without allowing a run while striking out eight batters. After that, he would deliver yet another gem vs. the AL Central-winning Guardians, where he threw 6.0 innings while allowing one run and striking out four batters.

And even though Perkins would end the season on a low note vs. the Astros , in which he would allow six runs in 5.0 innings, he still looked very solid. He would still strike out a season-high nine batters and arguably could have had a better ERA overall if Jonah Heim had challenged what would have been the third strike against likely AL MVP Yordan Alvarez. On the next pitch, he would hit a three-run home run.

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When evaluating any pitcher, it is important t o look at his stuff . In 2026, he would prove that his off-speed and breaking balls could be elite if developed further. His slider this season would hold batters to a .133 batting average, which alone is incredible. His changeup would also hold batters to a very solid .204 average, with a .182 expected batting average.

And while his four-seamer (.291) and cutter (.393) could use a lot more work, the outline has been set for Perkins to rapidly improve season to season. With a potentially extended offseason on our hands, this should give Perkins ample time to dial in his weaker pitches and truly take the next step.

Final Thoughts

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After everything said above, it would still be unrealistic to see Perkins in the rotation next year, barring an injury that forces him to change roles. As mentioned in past articles, the starting rotation is still at the top of the list in terms of position groups that need the most help this offseason.

However, this does not mean we should give up on Perkins just yet. With everything he has learned and improved upon this season, he could be a very scary bullpen threat next year. Keep in mind that he started this season as a pitcher who averaged around 1.2 innings per outing, and by the end of the season, he was reaching the seventh inning. His stamina alone in the bullpen will make him a game changer.