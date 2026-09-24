3 Athletics Who Will Spearhead 2027 Playoff Appearance

The Athletics did not do much this season, but next year will look very different.

With the Athletics' win over the Angels on Wednesday, they've ensured they won't lose 100 games this season. While that isn't an accomplishment worth celebrating, it does make this season feel a little better on paper. That said, the Athletics would rather compete for a playoff spot next year than finish fourth in the AL West.

Luis Medina | RP

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has simply not been a better reliever than Luis Medina since the All-Star break. In his last 29.2 innings, he has posted a very good 5-2 record with a 2.43 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. If you want to look at his most recent outing, his numbers are even better. In his last 8.2 innings, he has given up just three hits and no runs. Absolutely elite.

While we have seen Medina go on stretches like this before, similar to his last 9.0 innings before the break, in which he also posted a 0.00 ERA, this time it feels better overall. Not only has he improved from half to half, but he has become much more consistent. Next season, the Athletics' bullpen will need to be better if there is any hope for a playoff push. Medina could be the answer.

Henry Bolte | CF

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) smiles during a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's one thing to stumble upon a potential multi-year contributor, but it is another to stumble upon a legit potential superstar. Henry Bolte has emerged as one of the best young players in all of baseball and could be the reason the Athletics break through next season.

In his rookie season (115 games), Bolte has batted .279 with a solid .769 OPS, along with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases. In the second half (61 games), Bolte has batted .293 with a .832 OPS, along with eight home runs and 10 stolen bases. If it was not already clear, he is improving quickly. Throughout the offseason and throughout 2027, there is little doubt that Bolte will take the next step.

Jack Perkins | SP/RP

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throw to first base in an unsuccessful attempt to get out Cleveland Guardians right fielder Jo Adell (7) during the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compared with the other two players on this list, Jack Perkins has had the weakest season, but that doesn't take away from his potential impact next year. The fact that Perkins leads the team in strikeouts despite ranking fourth in innings pitched proves that, with more time, he can be a threat. The best part is that we are already starting to see it.

In Perkins's last two starts, he has pitched 12.2 innings while allowing just a single run (0.71 ERA). While it is likely that he will not enter the rotation next year, he could be a huge part of the Athletics' bullpen. Over the season, Perkins has developed his stamina to pitch starting-pitching outings. Next year, if he focuses that stamina into 1.0-3.0 innings, Perkins will be a formidable force.