Athletics Get Slammed: Key Takeaways From Loss vs. Astros

The Athletics would get toppled in their second-to-last game of the season.

After a strong showing in Game 2, the Athletics slowed significantly on Saturday and lost 13-2. But with one more game left in both the series and the season, the Athletics have a chance to end things on a high note. If not, this could be a very long offseason.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer's Stock Getting Low

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, since coming back from injury, has yet to record a hit. While no one really expected much, this lack of production is eerie if it continues past this series. In Kuroda-Grauer's last seven at-bats, he has just one walk. Hopefully, he has a chance to do something in the season finale.

Considering the Athletics will likely move on from Jeff McNeil this offseason , Kuroda-Grauer should be the first in line for second base. But with Donovan Walton and Alika Williams also proving to be reliable lately, we could see JKG in a different role next season.

Jack Perkins Had a Rough One

Sep 15, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Perkins — for the most part — has been the Athletics' best pitcher since Sept. 15, when he posted a 0.71 ERA over his last 12.2 innings prior to this start. While some might have expected Perkins to struggle against a highly motivated Astros team, this start might have ended his chances of being a starter next season.

However, he isn't entirely to blame. Look back on the Yordan Alvarez home run in the fifth inning. Perkins would have been credited with a strikeout if there had been an ABS challenge, but instead, Alvarez would have hit a 401' home run to open this game up for the Astros. Unlucky.

We Know Who the Athletics Should Move On From

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Yunior Tur (70) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming back from 6-1 is not easy at all. It would require both the offense and the bullpen to step up. In this game, neither party really answered the call that well — especially the bullpen. In 4.0 innings, the combination of Scott Blewett, Drew Rom, and Yunior Tur would give up 11 hits and seven earned runs.

To be fair to Blewett, he wasn't the problem: in 0.2 innings, he allowed just two hits while striking out two batters. But the same cannot be said about Tur and Rom, who completely imploded and further reinforced the idea that a few bad apples ruin the bunch.