Athletics Get Slammed: Key Takeaways From Loss vs. Astros
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The Athletics would get toppled in their second-to-last game of the season.
After a strong showing in Game 2, the Athletics slowed significantly on Saturday and lost 13-2. But with one more game left in both the series and the season, the Athletics have a chance to end things on a high note. If not, this could be a very long offseason.
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer's Stock Getting Low
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, since coming back from injury, has yet to record a hit. While no one really expected much, this lack of production is eerie if it continues past this series. In Kuroda-Grauer's last seven at-bats, he has just one walk. Hopefully, he has a chance to do something in the season finale.
Considering the Athletics will likely move on from Jeff McNeil this offseason, Kuroda-Grauer should be the first in line for second base. But with Donovan Walton and Alika Williams also proving to be reliable lately, we could see JKG in a different role next season.
Jack Perkins Had a Rough One
Jack Perkins — for the most part — has been the Athletics' best pitcher since Sept. 15, when he posted a 0.71 ERA over his last 12.2 innings prior to this start. While some might have expected Perkins to struggle against a highly motivated Astros team, this start might have ended his chances of being a starter next season.
However, he isn't entirely to blame. Look back on the Yordan Alvarez home run in the fifth inning. Perkins would have been credited with a strikeout if there had been an ABS challenge, but instead, Alvarez would have hit a 401' home run to open this game up for the Astros. Unlucky.
We Know Who the Athletics Should Move On From
Coming back from 6-1 is not easy at all. It would require both the offense and the bullpen to step up. In this game, neither party really answered the call that well — especially the bullpen. In 4.0 innings, the combination of Scott Blewett, Drew Rom, and Yunior Tur would give up 11 hits and seven earned runs.
To be fair to Blewett, he wasn't the problem: in 0.2 innings, he allowed just two hits while striking out two batters. But the same cannot be said about Tur and Rom, who completely imploded and further reinforced the idea that a few bad apples ruin the bunch.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV