Offseason Checklist: Areas Athletics Must Target

The season is over; let's look at the offseason for a change.

After finishing the season 64-98, despite holding the keys to the AL West with an above .500 record back in May, it is clear that the Athletics have some work to do this offseason if they hope to change their fate next season. But this can only happen if they prioritize the position groups that matter.

High Priority | Starting Pitching

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Athletics rotation is in disarray. For starters, many questions surround the current group. Gage Jump and Jacob Lopez — two pitchers who have had solid stretches this year — looked terrible as the season closed out. That leaves two slots in the rotation that are no longer guaranteed.

On top of that, Luis Severino's decision to stay with the team is also up in the air. If he declines his player option, the Athletics would still need to add at least two more pitchers, as it is very obvious that Jack Perkins and Jeffrey Springs will probably not be part of the rotation if the Athletics are serious about a playoff push.

Bullpen | Medium-to-High Priority

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics bullpen and the starting rotation have flip-flopped all season long in terms of which group needs the most help. But with how bad the rotation has been lately, it has effectively jumped ahead of the bullpen in terms of "priority." While this does not lessen the need for bullpen pitching this offseason, it does put things in order.

Right now, the Athletics have a good bullpen framework. A solid late-inning duo in Elvis Alvarado and Hogan Harris, along with a middle-inning ace in Luis Medina. That said, one or two more solid relievers, max, could go a very long way. But even so, the Athletics have players who have proven to be solid, such as Seth Johnson and Brady Basso — for the most part.

Catcher | Medium Priority

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics already have a cornerstone in Shea Langeliers, but after that, there's really no one else who is serviceable. With Jonah Heim likely not to re-sign with the team, this now puts Brian Serven second on the depth chart. While Serven has outplayed Heim recently, that does not mean the Athletics can settle.

Because of the nature of Langeliers' injury, we will see more days off from catching next season overall. While Serven could be a good No. 2 guy, the Athletics should still see what they can get this offseason. When looking at the roster overall, it is clear that the team has the fewest reasonable options at catcher.