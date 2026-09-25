Grading Athletics' JT Ginn's 2026 Season Following Season-Ending Injury

Even though the A's won't be playing October baseball once again this year, there were still a handful of positive takeaways from the 2026 season.

Luis Severino went down with an injury at the end of May, and he missed the remainder of the season. JT Ginn stepped up and became the team's most reliable starting pitcher for the whole summer.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (left) and catcher Shea Langeliers (right) talk during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Ginn would eventually go on to join Severino on the IL, but the production the A's got out of him throughout this season was fantastic. From a player who never really established himself to an All-Star snub is certainly a huge jump to make over the course of a season.

With Ginn's season officially done, it makes sense to give him a grade and see how he fits on the staff in the 2027 season.

JT Ginn's 2026 Season: A-

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a season in which he couldn't keep a role in the big leagues, he put together a very strong campaign. Last season, the right-hander posted a 5.08 ERA in 90.1 innings. He served as both a starter and reliever at times, but was inconsistent in both roles.

The one silver lining to Ginn's 2025 season was his 3.14 ERA in 43 innings away from Sutter Health Park. Notably, he had a strong month in July, when he tossed 16 innings and posted a 2.25 ERA.

JT Ginn, Painted 93mph Front Door Two Seamer. 🖌️🎨 pic.twitter.com/JeFNl8fd9P — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 16, 2026

This season, Ginn tossed 138.1 innings for the Green and Gold and finished with an ERA of 3.71. Even though that's a very solid number for a starting pitcher, he was actually doing even better just a few weeks before his season ended. He struggled in his last seven starts, posting a 4.03 ERA in 38.2 innings.

His offspeed stuff was super valuable this season, as his offspeed run value was in the 97th percentile of all pitchers this year. He also kept balls on the ground well, at 46.3% of the time. Ginn's season had a lot to like, which earned him the A- grade.

How Ginn Fits on the 2027 Roster

Aug 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like a lock for the A's to keep Ginn in their rotation for the 2027 season, although the rotation could look quite a bit different around him.

Jacob Lopez has been looking solid for the most part, and he could look to join Ginn in the rotation next season. There's uncertainty about Luis Severino returning next year, so the A's new general manager could have some work to do.

Jeffrey Springs should be back next season, although he has not looked like himself this season. In a perfect world, the A's would bring in another couple of starters to bolster the team's rotation. Even with some new arms, Ginn should still be one of the top starting pitchers on the staff next year.