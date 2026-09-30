Why This Athletics Player Will Breakout Next Season

The Athletics could get a huge surge of production from this very underrated player next season.

With a slew of roster moves expected once the postseason wraps up, the Athletics will need to rebuild certain parts of their team in order to take the next step. And while pitching is obvious, the Athletics are without a clear-cut second baseman. Enter Donovan Walton.

Why Donovan Walton Will Break Through

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Donovan Walton (29) is doused with Gatorade after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against Seattle Mariners pitcher Eduard Bazardo (not pictured) at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Walton would have easily had his best season as a full-time major leaguer, batting .261 with a very solid .806 OPS, along with 14 doubles, nine home runs, and 32 RBIs. All career bests, might we add. However, with the Athletics, his numbers would start to dip compared to his .319 batting average and .860 OPS that he had in 32 games with the Angels.

But what makes Walton so interesting is his solid month of September, when he batted .222 with an .811 OPS. And while that may seem underwhelming, keep in mind that Walton also hit five home runs — including a walk-off vs. the Mariners — which is tied for second-most among Athletics. He also recorded 12 RBIs, which was also tied for second among all Athletics.

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Donovan Walton (29) runs the bases after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against Seattle Mariners pitcher Eduard Bazardo (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And from his stats, it is clear that his contact hitting has declined, which could be a problem for most older players. However, when you factor in his elite 39% launch-angle sweet spot rate (% of balls hit between 8 and 32 degrees), we could see an increase in extra-base hits and home runs next season.

When you also take a peek at his great 17.2% strikeout rate (AL average in 2026 was 22.3%) along with his very good 10.4% walk rate (~8.0% league average), we could see a very balanced season from Walton overall. Now it is just a matter of when we really start to see him find his stride.

Why Walton Needs to Breakout

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Donovan Walton (29) tosses the ball to second base for a force out against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we know, the Athletics' current second baseman, Jeff McNeil, is unlikely to return to the team next year, as his club option sits at $15,750,000 — a price that is simply way too much. This now gives Walton the inside track to earn this role full-time next year — especially when considering his late-season push.

However, this does not mean it is guaranteed. Players like Alika Williams and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer have also proven to be very solid options as well. With that said, no matter who gets the gig to start next season, they will have to constantly look over their shoulders — which is not a bad problem to have for the team as a whole.

Sep 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics second baseman Donovan Walton (29) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And while there are clear issues within Walton's game, such as his rough fielding value and abysmal bat speed, he will still likely remain a constant contributor for the team. But if he is able to go on a few hot stretches over the course of 162 games, there is reason to believe that Walton will play a very large role in the Athletics turning things around next year.