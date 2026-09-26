Two Players Athletics Must Make Decisions on Soon

Even though this season has been a wash, next season will look much different.

The Athletics have struggled big time to close out the year. Considering they are in fourth place in a division without a team over .500, it should tell you all you need to know about how this season has gone. That said, the Athletics will use this offseason to ensure something like this never happens again. This starts with a few important decisions this offseason.

Should the Athletics Keep Jeff McNeil?

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) makes the force out against Seattle Mariners short stop J.P. Crawford (not pictured) during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff McNeil has easily been one of, if not the best, players for the Athletics since the break. During this time, he has batted a team-leading .319, with a solid .813 OPS. He has also hit six home runs, along with 33 RBIs, which ranks him second on the team, behind only Lawrence Butler.

With stats this good, this shouldn’t even be a question; it should be a matter of when this happens. But when you consider what it would take to bring him back, the conversation starts to shift. For starters, if the Athletics were to bring McNeil back, it would cost $15.7 million, a price that might be too much to stomach.

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Donovan Walton (29) hits a three run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason to potentially let McNeil go is the performance of the players beneath him. Potential suitors who could take over at second base next year include, but are not limited to, Donovan Walton , Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and Alika Williams. Each player has made a significant mark this year and won't break the bank while on the roster.

The bottom line for McNeil is that both sides have a valid argument. On the "keeping" side , you can factor in his veteran leadership and second-half production. But on the "letting him walk" side, the price may be too much to bear considering the team's current issues.

Should the Athletics Re-Sign Jonah Heim?

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) hits a RBI single against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Heim was a solid backup catcher through the first half of the season, in which he batted .232 with a .745 OPS, along with 21 RBIs and eight home runs. Add in his switch-hitting ability, and all of a sudden you have a catcher who could be a very good asset in seasons beyond.

But once Shea Langeliers landed on the IL, we have not seen this version of Heim. Back then, there was optimism that Heim could fill the void Langeliers left. But that couldn't have been further from the truth. Heim has batted .176 with a .539 OPS, along with just 11 RBIs in 170 at-bats since July 24, the day Langeliers went down.

Aug 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics catcher Brian Serven (10) hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like McNeil, there are clear-cut options in place to replace Heim. During the same stretch, Brian Serven hit .176 with a .610 OPS, along with five home runs and 14 RBIs. Keep in mind that Heim had 96 more at-bats than Serven. If you put their stats next to each other, it would be obvious who was the better hitter overall.

Concluding Thoughts

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it wasn't clear already, the Athletics don't really need Heim or McNeil next season. While they made a mark this year, the bottom line is that the Athletics must prioritize other position groups this offseason rather than keeping players who can be replaced easily and more cheaply.