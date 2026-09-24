Athletics Sweep Angels: Takeaways From Very Convincing Win

The Athletics would finish out their series against the Angels in the best way possible.

Even though the season is over in four games, the Athletics have found some momentum against the Angels that will be huge in their season finale matchup against the playoff-hopeful Astros. If the Athletics can replicate that success, they will have played the final week of the season perfectly.

Athletics Infield Battle Heating Up

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) celebrates his double in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the season winds down, many of these games will determine who contributes next year. The infield has been particularly volatile, with players like Alika Williams, Donovan Walton , and even Jeff McNeil looking to cement their roles for next season.

Walton would have a very solid but short outing, in which he would go 1-for-2 with a three-run home run. Williams, another player who will be looking to serve as a utility piece for the Athletics next year, would go 2-for-4 with two runs on the night. With both players contributing five of the Athletics' seven runs, it is more than obvious that these guys have extra motivation to end the year.

Jeffrey Springs' Final Start Was...OK

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is unclear if Jeffrey Springs will be in the Athletics' starting rotation next season, it is clear that this was not quite the start Springs had hoped for. In 4.1 innings, he allowed five hits while giving up three runs. Throughout his outing, he also gave up two home runs while striking out just three batters.

With how this season has panned out for him, it is likely that he will not make next year's opening rotation. While this is not entirely his fault, as his pitching style really does not mesh well with the Athletics' ballpark factors, that is another reason why it likely will not work out next season. A forgettable final outing, to say the least.

The Athletics' Bullpen Is Incredible

Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (31) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is a shame that the Athletics' bullpen all of a sudden looks elite this late in the season, it is definitely something to look forward to next year. In the win, the Athletics used Geoff Hartlieb, Luis Medina, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado. This group would combine for just three hits in 4.2 innings.

Next season, it would be nice to see everyone in this group return, as they have by far had the best finish of all the Athletics relievers this season. Definitely keep an eye out for Alvarado and Medina, as both pitchers should finish with a sub-3.00 ERA in the second half of the season.