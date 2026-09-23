What Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Return Means for Athletics
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It's been a brutal season for the A's in terms of injuries. That's a huge reason the club has gone from a playoff contender to being eliminated from the postseason.
Brent Rooker was the first of many position players to go down with an injury. He would need surgery and would be sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 season. Tyler Soderstrom, Jacob Wilson, and Nick Kurtz would also be announced out for the season as well.
Wilson would undergo a couple of procedures, one on his shoulder and one on his knee. He is expected to return next season.
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer was expected to be out for the season, but he made a rehab assignment last week with Triple-A Las Vegas, and he is making his return against the Angels. JKG is returning after a ruptured testicle from around a month ago.
JKG Returns to A's Lineup
Unfortunately, the A's were geared up to lose their impressive rookie, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. JKG has been impressive since he debuted earlier this season and posted a .417 batting average in 60 at-bats in Green and Gold.
JKG played a couple of different positions with the A's, mostly at second and third base. He has been a plus defender for the team, but finding him a spot has been a bit difficult.
When the bat is as good as Kuroda-Grauer's, it's hard not to have him in your lineup. His play is very similar to his teammate Jacob Wilson. He's probably going to give you a very high batting average, but he could lack a bit of power.
It could be a good idea for the A's to let guys like Jacob Wilson and JKG stick to their contact strengths, letting guys like Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom knock them in. It's safe to say he will likely have a spot on this team at some position next year.
A's Place Max Muncy on the Injured List
The corresponding move to JKG's return was placing Max Muncy on the injured list with a left knee injury.
This means Muncy's season will come to a close, and the team transferred JT Ginn to the 60-day Injured List, which means any hope for a return this season is out the window.
Muncy has been a solid bat for the A's since he debuted, but has not really found a spot defensively. He has been shaky, to say the least, at third base, and even though he's shown flashes of a solid bat, he could use some work if he wants to make the roster next season.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2