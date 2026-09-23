What Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Return Means for Athletics

It's been a brutal season for the A's in terms of injuries. That's a huge reason the club has gone from a playoff contender to being eliminated from the postseason.

Brent Rooker was the first of many position players to go down with an injury. He would need surgery and would be sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 season. Tyler Soderstrom, Jacob Wilson, and Nick Kurtz would also be announced out for the season as well.

Aug 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielders Tyler Soderstrom (21), Henry Bolte (33), and Lawrence Butler (4) celebrate their win against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson would undergo a couple of procedures, one on his shoulder and one on his knee. He is expected to return next season.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer was expected to be out for the season, but he made a rehab assignment last week with Triple-A Las Vegas, and he is making his return against the Angels. JKG is returning after a ruptured testicle from around a month ago.

JKG Returns to A's Lineup

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) attempts to tag out Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the A's were geared up to lose their impressive rookie, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. JKG has been impressive since he debuted earlier this season and posted a .417 batting average in 60 at-bats in Green and Gold.

JKG played a couple of different positions with the A's, mostly at second and third base. He has been a plus defender for the team, but finding him a spot has been a bit difficult.

The Athletics have reinstated infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer from the 60-day injured list and placed infielder Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list with left knee chondromalacia. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s transferred right-handed pitcher J.T. Ginn to the… — A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) September 22, 2026

When the bat is as good as Kuroda-Grauer's, it's hard not to have him in your lineup. His play is very similar to his teammate Jacob Wilson. He's probably going to give you a very high batting average, but he could lack a bit of power.

It could be a good idea for the A's to let guys like Jacob Wilson and JKG stick to their contact strengths, letting guys like Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom knock them in. It's safe to say he will likely have a spot on this team at some position next year.

A's Place Max Muncy on the Injured List

Sep 9, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Max Muncy (3) advances to third base against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The corresponding move to JKG's return was placing Max Muncy on the injured list with a left knee injury.

This means Muncy's season will come to a close, and the team transferred JT Ginn to the 60-day Injured List, which means any hope for a return this season is out the window .

Muncy has been a solid bat for the A's since he debuted, but has not really found a spot defensively . He has been shaky, to say the least, at third base, and even though he's shown flashes of a solid bat, he could use some work if he wants to make the roster next season.