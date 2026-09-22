These Two Utility Players Could Crack Athletics' 2027 Roster

The A's have dealt with plenty of injuries this season, but it has given more opportunities to a bunch of players who likely never would've gotten a chance at the big-league level.

We discussed that Zack Gelof didn't have a starting role heading into this season because of his down years in 2024 and 2025. He's used his opportunities this season to bat in the three-hole for the A's, and his success this season will almost certainly get him a spot in the infield next season.

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) high fives pitcher Luis Medina (46) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after their win against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several other players have made the most of their playing time this year, as Luis Medina only made the team's Opening Day roster because he was out of options. He stayed in the bullpen all season and pitched very well .

As the A's gear up for a playoff-hopeful season in 2027, they will be looking to round out their roster with players who played well this season. Because of these players' success this season, these two guys could be utility men next year.

Donovan Walton Could Make Push for 2027 Roster

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics second baseman Donovan Walton (29) celebrates his RBI single beside first base coach Ryan Christenson (28) in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After joining the A's by waiver claim in mid-July, Donovan Walton has continued to do his thing at the plate.

Walton batted .319 with an .860 OPS during his time with the Los Angeles Angels this season. The Angels DFA'd him, and now he's getting more consistent playing time with the A's and has been playing several positions.

The versatility of Donovan Walton could make him a strong option for the A's next season. He's appeared in 51 games at second base, 13 games at third base, and 16 games at shortstop.

That's not including his bat, which has been sneaky good: he currently holds an .819 OPS for the season and an OPS over .800 in his last 30 games.

Alika Williams Could Also Fight for Utility Role

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) celebrates his double in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's also landed Alika Williams during this season, as they landed him via trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 16th. Upon joining the team, he would back up Darell Hernaiz at shortstop in place of the injured Jacob Wilson.

Williams would only really come into games in late innings to play defense or pinch-run. However, he got some at-bats and really started hitting for the team. Once Jacob Wilson went back on the Injured list , Alika has been the everyday shortstop for the A's.

Alika Williams clubs the FIFTH homer of the game for the @Athletics 💥 pic.twitter.com/IF3eEK5Mf2 — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

Not only does Alika provide a solid bat for the A's, as he has batted .261 with a .725 OPS this season, but he's also a plus defender all around the infield.

He has also appeared in games at third, shortstop, and second base this season. This could also make Alika Williams a possible option to make the A's roster next year as a utilityman. Don't count out his bat for the rest of this season yet, as he's batting .353 over his last seven games with an OPS over 1.000.