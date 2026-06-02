3 Cubs the Athletics Can’t Afford To Let Get Hot

After losing the Yankees series 1-2, and getting swept by the Mariners the series prior, the Athletics are in desperate need of a few wins vs. the Cubs.

But...this will not be easy. The Cubs are tied for sixth place in the league in runs scored and 15th in batting average. And when looking at how the Athletics have been pitching things lately, it could get ugly fast. For that reason, here are three Cubs who are red-hot entering the Athletics' next series.

Ian Happ | LF

May 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

In the last seven days, Ian Happ has been incredible for the Cubs, and could give the Athletics trouble in the five spot of the lineup. During that stretch, Happ leads the Cubs in both batting average with .357 and RBIs with a staggering 11 in six games. Getting rid of him will not be easy during this series.

On the season, Happ is hitting a very humble .230 average and .818 OPS. Happ has also accumulated 13 home runs and hit 11 XBH, not including home runs. The good news for the Athletics is that Happ is not the best with RISP, hitting just .197. However, he leads the Cubs with four home runs with RISP. Things could get tricky.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | CF

May 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been solid for the Cubs this season, but recently his stats have taken a noticeable uptick. In the last seven days, Crow-Armstrong is hitting .346 with a 1.010 OPS. He was also able to add on a homer and three RBIs during that span, which could be trouble for the struggling A's pitching staff.

With Gage Jump and potentially a minor league player pitching during the series due to injury , the Athletics need to be careful every time he is up to bat. Inexperienced pitching vs. a player on last season's All-MLB Second Team is not a combination that is favorable for the Athletics.

Jacob Webb | RP

May 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Jacob Webb (71) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In the last 30 days, Webb has been one of, if not the best, pitchers in the Cubs' bullpen. During that span, he has pitched 11 innings, posting a 1-0 record and a very impressive 0.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. He is also holding batters to a very concerning .178 batting average, something that could stiffle the A's.

When dealing with a reliever this hot, the Athletics need to be opportunistic, meaning there is no room for leaving runners on the base paths early. Considering Webb has only walked two batters in the last 30 days, the A's cannot expect him to do them any favors. Luckily, the Athletics' offense has been solid, meaning they have a great opportunity to halt momentum if faced.