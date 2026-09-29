3 Athletics Who Will Improve Most Year to Year

There is no doubt this team has talent.

The Athletics have one of the brightest young cores in all of baseball; there is simply no other way around it. For starters, they have one of the best young players in MLB history , Nick Kurtz, and after him, there is even more talent, which could indicate a massive 2027 for the Athletics.

Gage Jump | SP

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we were going purely off his second-half stats, Gage Jump making this list wouldn't be very obvious — but that would be a little dishonest. But over his entire season , you know that Jump can pitch well when he is on his game. Next year, if Jump is able to find any level of consistency, he will be a huge threat for the Athletics.

This year, Jump went 6-11 with a 5.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. In the first half of the season, many believed that we had a future star on our hands as Jump posted a 3-4 record with a 3.51 ERA before the break. While his numbers weren't that jaw-dropping overall, there were indicators that suggested he could turn a corner next year. Some indicators include, but are not limited to, an upper-90s fastball and a pair of solid breaking balls.

Henry Bolte | CF

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs to first base after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the break, Bolte would bat .289 with an .818 OPS, along with eight home runs and 22 RBIs. Compared to his first-half play, in which he would bat just .261 with a .690 OPS, with three home runs and 16 RBIs, it is clear that Bolte is already developing at an unprecedented rate. Keep in mind, Bolte would play 65 games in the second half, while playing 54 in the first.

If Bolte can remain steady while decreasing his strikeout rate, there is reason to believe that Bolte will end next season on the verge of superstar status. Like Jump, Bolte will also need to figure out how to stay more consistent — as there were plenty of series throughout the year where Bolte was a total non-factor at the leadoff spot.

Lawrence Butler | RF

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) walks towards the dugout after scoring a run against the Houston Astros during the fourth quarter at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, Lawrence Butler was the Athletics' second-half MVP , as he hit a team-leading 12 home runs, along with a team-leading 40 RBIs. He also led the team in walks with 28 and in OPS with a .853. While it would have been nice to see this version of Butler in the first half when the team was healthy, this second-half performance still gets us very excited for next season.

If Butler is able to stay somewhat on track consistently next season, the Athletics' offense could be the best in baseball. As mentioned earlier, the Athletics already have a very solid core in place, which by itself has proven to be one of the best in baseball. Add in a revamped Butler, and you have a shoo-in squad for October next season.