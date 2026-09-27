3 Athletics Who Must Perform in Season Finale vs. Astros

With the season wrapping up for the Athletics after this game, they need to come out with something.

This has not been the season the Athletics had hoped for, especially when you factor in the current state of the AL West. With just one game left, the Athletics would like to have the last laugh. But for a few individuals, this could be their last chance to prove what they can do.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer | UTL

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) sits in the dugout before the start of a MLB baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since coming back from injury, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has walked only once — literally the only stat he has recorded — and while coming back from injury does mean a short window of lowered production, Kuroda-Grauer cannot afford to go out quiet, especially when factoring in the position battles that have been going on.

If he is able to record even a hit — if he is given an at-bat, that is — then the conversation could shift slightly in his favor. If he fails, there is a world where guys like Alika Williams or Donovan Walton outshine JKG and move up the list for the Athletics' second basemen next season.

Seth Johnson | Opener

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Seth Johnson (52) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth Johnson has started to look like a serviceable reliever since starting his Athletics career slowly, to say the least. But since the Brady Basso experiment is over, the Athletics now place their trust in Johnson to open the game. An outing that could determine his future with the organization.

Johnson's 4.09 ERA in September proves that he has been on a slight upward trajectory. In contrast to his 13.50 ERA in August, you realize exactly what is at stake here. End the season on a high note after a solid few outings? You can make the team. Look like your past self with no way of proving otherwise? On the chopping block.

Jonah Heim | C

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) fields and throws the ball to first base for an out against Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Jonah Heim has any interest in staying with the team for the next few years, he needs to make an impact in this final game. While he had a solid outing in the second game of the series, he still needs an exclamation point to finish the season strong. If not, Heim will likely walk .

Even for selfish reasons — to garner interest from other teams — Heim would still need to show up and prove that he has what it takes to be a Major League catcher. After a significant drop-off in production during the second half of the season, Heim's stock has dropped a lot. So much so that finding a different suitor this offseason could be very tricky.