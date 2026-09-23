3 Athletics Who Must Finish This Season Strong

With just five games left in the season, the Athletics want to see strong performances from these players.

There is no question that the Athletics have talent this season. While injuries and pitching mishaps have tanked this team's overall record, the bottom line is that the outline for a potential playoff team is here. However, so much talent also brings uncertainty about who will get a job next year, especially when you factor in injuries coming back.

Seth Johnson | RP

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Seth Johnson (52) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since trading for Seth Johnson, the Athletics have really not gotten enough production from him. While it wasn't a franchise-altering trade, it was supposed to ease some of the bullpen's current concerns. In his first month with the Athletics, he had a 13.50 ERA in 4.2 IP.

August was not friendly to Johnson, but he picked up the pace in September, posting a 3.60 ERA in 10.0 innings. If he can add one or two more solid outings to his resume, he will be a lock for next season's roster. If not, we could see Johnson spend time in Triple-A Vegas to start next year.

Donovan Walton | INF

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics second baseman Donovan Walton (29) celebrates his two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 55 games, Donovan Walton has hit .230 with a .738 OPS since the Athletics traded for him. But this year, he is batting .267 with a solid .817 OPS. While his Athletics numbers have not quite correlated with his numbers this year, they have been significant enough to consider him for next season's roster.

However, this will be a very tall task. If the Athletics decide to use their club option for Jeff McNeil, the odds of Walton being with the team next year go down significantly. On top of that, Alika Williams and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer could serve as better replacements if Walton is unable to make his mark in these last few games.

Carlos Cortes | OF

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Carlos Cortes (26) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Walton, Cortes has been great for the Athletics this season, but with added roster competition, he will need to finish the season very strong - something he has already started to do well. In his last game vs. the Angels, he went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple and a two-run home run.

Right now, the Athletics outfield has become very crowded. With Denzel Clarke back, Henry Bolte emerging as a superstar, Zack Gelof getting time in left field, and star Tyler Soderstrom in the mix, it is clear that there is little room for error if Cortes wants a solid spot next season.