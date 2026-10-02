3 Athletics Who Will Struggle To Make Opening Day Roster

The Athletics could easily make a playoff push in 2027, but as always, they need to make certain moves.

A 98-loss season can mean a multitude of things. For one, it can mean the team is simply bad — half-truth — or it can mean the team is also just unlucky. Either way, the Athletics will start the season with "luck" on their side by default, but in terms of playing poorly, that can change this offseason.

Jeffrey Springs | SP

Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This likely does not come as a shock to anyone. Jeffrey Springs had a season he'd like to forget, going 4-14 with a troubling 6.18 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Unlike Jack Perkins , who also struggled in the Athletics' rotation, Springs has huge upside. If not for the Athletics' lack of talent at the position, Springs might have been off the team back in June.

The biggest problem with Springs is that he has described himself as a fly-ball pitcher, so his struggles can be attributed to Sutter Health's ballpark factor. However, even on the road, Springs wasn't much better, posting an ugly 2-5 record (13 GS), a rough 5.35 ERA, and a 1.31 WHIP. Because of this, Springs realistically should not break the Athletics' Opening Day roster.

Max Muncy | 3B

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics designated hitter Max Muncy against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Max Muncy finished 2026 hot before his injury, he no longer has a set-in-stone role. With third base as his primary position, he would need to compete against Zack Gelof or Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. Looking further down, Tommy White would also be slightly ahead of him on the depth chart.

It is safe to say Muncy really has no shot at beating Gelof, as his performance this season was arguably the best among all of the Athletics. If the Athletics are really trying to solve their issues, Muncy doesn't really seem like the answer. However, Muncy has been very reliable when injuries start to stack up.

Denzel Clarke | CF

Apr 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Denzel Clark (1) sits in the dugout before the start of a game against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denzel Clarke's season would go haywire early with a high-grade hamstring strain and a bone bruise in his right foot. But even then, given the team's current trajectory, it is clear Clarke doesn't have much reason to be on the Athletics' Opening Day roster.

With Henry Bolte looking like a potential superstar, along with the amount of talent brewing in the minors, such as Devin Taylor and first-round pick Drew Burress , there really is no reason to keep Clarke on the bench to start the year. While it would be nice to see a resurgence, it likely will not happen when he is wearing green and gold.