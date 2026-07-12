Athletics Select Georgia Tech Star in First Round of Draft
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The A's have done it yet again. After hitting on several first-round college bats like Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz, the organization has gone that route once again in the 2026 MLB Draft.
Nick Kurtz won the Rookie of the Year award last season, and Wilson was his runner-up after the duo had an amazing 2025 season. As the A's continue to search for young talent as they gear up for their move to Las Vegas in 2028, this draft class is a step in the right direction.
There were talks about the A's selecting Justin Lebron, Ryder Helfrick, or even other college bats at pick 8. Instead, the team landed a bat that was certainly not projected to fall outside the top 5, and certainly not down to the A's pick.
Athletics Select Drew Burress in the First Round
The A's have selected Georgia Tech star Drew Burress with the 8th overall pick in the MLB Draft. The outfielder was the 7th-ranked prospect, and he fell to the A's.
The 21-year-old comes with an impressive 60-grade power and 60-grade arm, which will make him a premium power bat for the team.
He would finish with a career batting average over .350 at Georgia Tech and hit 60 home runs in 3 seasons there. This all came after he told teams during the 2023 MLB Draft that he would not sign unless he was taken in the first round.
Burress is a smart player, has a strong work ethic, and can be the eventual leader of the clubhouse. Scouts say he could stick in centerfield, but could always wind up in the corner outfield with his plus arm.
How Burress Eventually Fits in the A's Lineup
Assuming Burress can be a big hit just like Kurtz and Wilson, the A's will need to find a spot in the field for the college sensation.
The team currently trots out Tyler Soderstrom in left, Henry Bolte in center, and Lawrence Butler in right. The team has already locked up Soderstrom and Butler to long-term contracts, and Bolte is deserving of one after his impressive start.
The A's also have impressive prospects like Devin Taylor, who could hit their way up the system and look for a spot in the team's outfield.
This is a great problem to have if you're the A's. They will find the best three hitters and play them, and find spots to keep them in the everyday lineup. If it means they have to eventually dish off Soderstrom, Butler, or even Devin Taylor, they will do it.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2