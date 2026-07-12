Athletics Select Georgia Tech Star in First Round of Draft

The A's have done it yet again. After hitting on several first-round college bats like Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz, the organization has gone that route once again in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Nick Kurtz won the Rookie of the Year award last season, and Wilson was his runner-up after the duo had an amazing 2025 season. As the A's continue to search for young talent as they gear up for their move to Las Vegas in 2028, this draft class is a step in the right direction.

May 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) is greeted by shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were talks about the A's selecting Justin Lebron, Ryder Helfrick, or even other college bats at pick 8. Instead, the team landed a bat that was certainly not projected to fall outside the top 5, and certainly not down to the A's pick.

Athletics Select Drew Burress in the First Round

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Drew Burress (8) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The A's have selected Georgia Tech star Drew Burress with the 8th overall pick in the MLB Draft. The outfielder was the 7th-ranked prospect, and he fell to the A's.

The 21-year-old comes with an impressive 60-grade power and 60-grade arm, which will make him a premium power bat for the team.

With the 8th pick in the 2026 #MLBDraft, we have selected OF Drew Burress from Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/x8a4Kv7yiZ — Athletics (@Athletics) July 11, 2026

He would finish with a career batting average over .350 at Georgia Tech and hit 60 home runs in 3 seasons there. This all came after he told teams during the 2023 MLB Draft that he would not sign unless he was taken in the first round.

Burress is a smart player, has a strong work ethic, and can be the eventual leader of the clubhouse. Scouts say he could stick in centerfield, but could always wind up in the corner outfield with his plus arm.

How Burress Eventually Fits in the A's Lineup

Jun 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielders Tyler Soderstrom (21), Henry Bolte (33), and Lawrence Butler (4) celebrate their win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Burress can be a big hit just like Kurtz and Wilson, the A's will need to find a spot in the field for the college sensation.

The team currently trots out Tyler Soderstrom in left, Henry Bolte in center, and Lawrence Butler in right. The team has already locked up Soderstrom and Butler to long-term contracts, and Bolte is deserving of one after his impressive start .

This is such a steal for the Athletics at 8th overall!



Drew Burress in 2026:



.358 / 16 HR / 60 RBI / 10 SB

43 K : 49 BB



Arguably the most complete hitter in the draft.



I had him 4th on my big board! pic.twitter.com/0OdaynER2v — Andrew DeCeglie (@Andrew_FBB) July 11, 2026

The A's also have impressive prospects like Devin Taylor, who could hit their way up the system and look for a spot in the team's outfield.

This is a great problem to have if you're the A's. They will find the best three hitters and play them, and find spots to keep them in the everyday lineup. If it means they have to eventually dish off Soderstrom, Butler, or even Devin Taylor, they will do it.