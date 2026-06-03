Bold Predictions for Athletics' Game 2 Showdown vs. Cubs

After stealing Game 1 from the Cubs, the Athletics will need some of the things on this list to come to fruition.

Right now, the Athletics are not in a good spot. They are two games away from .500, and are now behind both the Texas and Mariners for the A.L West. Even though the gap from third to first is not very intimidating, the Athletics need to rip a winning streak off very soon.

Jeffrey Springs Turns a Corner

May 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After hosting a 1.46 ERA in four starts, Jeffrey Springs has struggled to find that same success. In his last start vs. the Mariners, he would allow six hits and two runs in 5.0 innings pitched. In the start, before that, he would give up three home runs to the Padres, in a 7-3 losing effort.

Right now, the Athletics starting rotation is all over the place, with one or two constants holding it down. Even though Springs has not been the best, he has shown flashes of greatness. In his last start vs. the Mariners, he would also strike out seven batters in five innings. If he can start hot, the A's might have a quality start on their hands.

Nick Kurtz Records Multi-Hit Game

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz has been on a rampage lately and has practically carried the Athletics' offense. In Game 1, he would hit a solo home run in the third inning to tie the game. This level of offensive prowess is hard to come by, and if he can keep this up, the Athletics have a shot of winning the series by Game 2.

In the last seven days, Kurtz is hitting .389, with five RBIs and three home runs. In addition to that production, he has also obtained a .476 OBP and 1.420 OPS. Looking at his season stats, he is hitting .298 with a .440 OBP, which leads all eligible players this season. Not bad at all.

Brent Rooker & Shea Langeliers Heat Up

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) walks to the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Both Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers have struggled to be the players we all know they are. However, both players have shown some promise in the last few series, suggesting they could turn things around completely. Even though the A's have stolen a few games lately, they are not the same team.

If either player has a great performance vs. the Cubs, there is no reason to believe that the Athletics won't be able to take Game 2, even if the other two predictions above do not materialize. The Athletics' offense has been sputtering lately; it can change with two swings of the bat.