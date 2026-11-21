The A's offseason has kicked off with the team bringing in free agent outfielder Joey Wiemer after a short but impressive stint in the big leagues in 2026.

Wiemer isn't the first outfielder the A's have brought in so far, as the team opened the offseason by adding Nate Eaton from the Red Sox in a trade. This would be Taylor Smith's first move since joining the organization, and he served as Boston's assistant general manager last year.

There's going to be a lot of buzz going into this offseason surrounding possible position player trades for the A's to add some pitching. Jacob Wilson's name has been thrown around, even though the star shortstop has been extended long-term.

Shea Langeliers could also be dealt this offseason, as the catching market has been super thin following Ryan Jeffers' accepted qualifying offer.

Joey Wiemer Has Had MLB Success

Washington Nationals pitching position player Joey Wiemer (21) gets a new ball after giving up a home run to Dane Myers in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When adding players to minor league deals, it's hard to get guys who have any sort of success at the Major League level to agree to them. Not only has Wiemer had some MLB success, but he had it just last season.

Wiemer had just 70 at-bats last season for the Washington Nationals, but he posted an impressive .286 batting average and an OPS of .912. It was the first big-league season in which he proved he can be a strong bat, and it's certainly a step in the right direction for Wiemer.

The outfielder was a former fourth-round selection back in 2020 out of the University of Cincinnati. Wiemer would debut back in 2023 with the Brewers. He also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins before playing for the Nationals.

If Wiemer appears in a big league game for the A's, he will be a part of his fifth Major League club at just 27 years old.

Wiemer's Role in 2027

Sep 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Joey Wiemer (41) circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's outfield is loaded with talent. Tyler Soderstrom has been excellent when healthy in left field. Henry Bolte had a tremendous rookie campaign in center field this season. Lawrence Butler is the projected right fielder for the club in 2027.

While the starters seem like a lock if everyone is healthy, the A's fourth outfielder is up for grabs. Denzel Clarke was expected to win the spot heading into the offseason, but Nate Eaton should also contend for the spot.

Now with the addition of Wiemer, there's even more competition for that spot. Two of the three players will likely start their season in Triple-A, unless they win that final outfield spot in Spring Training.