Why Luis Severino Opt-In Could Become Problematic for Athletics

Coming off a disappointing season, the A's are prepared to make changes to better the team before the 2027 season kicks off.

With the MLB lockout potentially coming up in just a few weeks, it could change how the entire offseason looks. Players and teams are hesitant to make moves because they are unsure about the new rules and whether or not there will be a full season this year.

The A's kicked off their offseason by adding a new GM , Cam Castro, and they also brought in Taylor Smith to serve as the club's President of Baseball Operations. The two have made it clear they are ready to overhaul the pitching staff to make the team a contender.

The club is getting its two-time Opening Day starter back in Luis Severino, as he elected to opt in to the third and final year of his contract. This means Severino will be owed $22 million for the upcoming season.

Severino Helps the Weak A's Pitching Staff

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (center) prepares to pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the surface, it feels good for the A's to get one of their more reliable arms back, especially considering it was not up to them. Severino has been vocal in the past about disliking the A's stadium in West Sacramento.

However, he came to terms with the fact that he would not get another opportunity in free agency that would pay him near the $22 million the A's now owe him, so he decided to return for the team's last season in Sacramento. For now, he slides in as the team's "ace."

While Severino has been anything but an ace since joining the A's, he's by far the most experienced arm on the staff, now that Jeffrey Springs is a free agent . The club is certainly going to have to bring in some more experienced arms this offseason, so Severino seems like a good start.

However, Severino returning to the A's could actually be more problematic for the franchise.

The A's Could Dump Severino's Contract

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) prepares to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the A's are looking to add some pitching help, and pitching in a minor league ballpark could take a lot of convincing, they need as much free payroll as they can get.

If the team can get out of Severino's contract by shipping him off in a trade, they could explore doing that. If they plan to go out and get a pricey arm in free agency, they could use the freed-up money to make it happen.

If the A's don't dump Severino, they could also explore dumping another long-term contract, like Lawrence Butler. The team doesn't specifically need Butler or Severino to stay competitive, but the money they gain by losing their contracts could be big for the team.

It's going to be a big decision for Taylor Smith and Cam Castro this offseason, because maybe they will elect to keep Severino as depth in their rotation. Sure, he comes at a hefty price, but a team that needs pitching badly might just have to eat his 2027 salary.