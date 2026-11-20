Finding elite catching talent is very difficult, so when teams are lacking it, they are usually willing to make a massive offer to acquire just that.

During the 2026 season, we saw the Red Sox send an absolute haul to their division rival, the Orioles, for Adley Rutschmann. Adley was only batting .251 with the O's before the trade, but the Sox were so desperate for catching help that they overpaid for him.

Plenty of teams inquired about star catchers Hunter Goodman, Shea Langeliers, and impending free agent Ryan Jeffers before the trade deadline. All three wouldn't get moved, so now catcher-needy teams are looking to bring them in during the offseason.

In the past, we have discussed that trading Langeliers is a bad idea for the A's, but now, since the catching market has changed, the team should certainly consider a possible trade.

Ryan Jeffers' QO Changes the Catching Market

Sep 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) looks on against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among all of the free-agent catchers, there is only one who really stands out as a possible productive piece for a team, and that is Ryan Jeffers. Jeffers has been a solid offensive player over the last couple of seasons, and he was easily set to be the best catcher on the open market.

However, as he entered free agency, the Twins tendered him a qualifying offer of $23.1 million. Usually, star players will decline the QO in hopes of landing a larger multi-year deal in free agency.

Since Jeffers accepted his qualifying offer and is back in Minnesota, there isn't really a strong catcher on the open market. Teams like the Cubs, Phillies, Pirates, Yankees, and other contenders that are in need of catchers will now have to pivot to the trade market.

Sep 7, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) takes batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now the A's will have plenty of leverage on other teams with Langeliers' trade value. If they want to land his talents, they might have to pay an outrageous price to outbid other teams.

The only other catchers potentially on the trade market are Hunter Goodman and possibly William Contreras. Assuming the other two stay put, the A's could really have the piece that so many teams are looking to add this offseason.

Since now is a perfect time to trade Langeliers, they could avoid trading some of their other position players, including Jacob Wilson, who has been discussed this offseason. The A's would have a hole at the catcher position, but could still keep the remainder of their lineup. That is, if they get the pitching help they need from a possible Langeliers trade and free agency.