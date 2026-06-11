Athletics Defend Vegas: Takeaways from Wednesday's Win vs. Brewers

The Athletics won the series outright vs. the Brewers after a very intense match on Wednesday.

In a series where every fly-ball had a chance of leaving the park, the Athletics were able to topple the 4-3 Brewers, which now puts the Athletics at 33-35, now just 2.5 games behind the Mariners for the A.L West. Here are the top takeaways from the series finale on Wednesday.

The Athletics' Bullpen Showed Up

Apr 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) walks towards the dugout after retiring the side against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Athletics' bullpen has been up and down all season, something that was magnified during this series. In Game 1, the bullpen gave up eight runs, but in Games 2 and 3, the bullpen allowed just six hits and no runs in 7.1 innings combined. A huge turnaround considering how hitter-friendly the Las Vegas Ballpark is.

Elvis Alvarado would really stick out from the last two games. During this span, he would pitch 2.1 innings with six strikeouts and 0 hits allowed. With Alvarado heating up and the Athletics having a day off on Thursday, we can expect to see a lot of Alvarado during the Rockies series up next.

Alika Williams Is a Stud

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) runs after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With Jacob Wilson set to take over the shortstop position in the coming week, Alika Williams has been an excellent replacement. While the future of his role remains uncertain, it is very likely he will remain with the Athletics and could serve a crucial role as a replacement. However, if Mark Kotsay goes a different direction, we could see Williams as the Athletics' starting second baseman.

In the final game of the series, Williams would have himself a night, batting 2-of-3, with a home run and a single. Because of Williams' speed and excellent defense, he has positioned himself to be irreplaceable on the Athletics roster. Even though he might not be a starter, his impact will be felt.

Lawrence Butler Made Things Complicated

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics center fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

After having a very impressive 2024 and 2025 with the Athletics, many thought that Lawrence Butler would reach stardom this season. However, he has regressed significantly, and the odds of him being sent down to the minors have reached an all-time high with Jacob Wilson returning very soon.

But things would get complicated in Game 3, when he would hit a two-run home run to win the game for the Athletics. However, Butler is still last in MLB in wins above replacement (WAR), at -1.1, and his home run in Vegas does not carry much weight given the circumstances. Either way, Butler needs more time to return to top form.