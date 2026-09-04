Key Athletics Position Battles To Watch As Season Winds Down

The Athletics have pieces, too many pieces.

There is no doubt that the Athletics are starting to feel a bit overwhelmed by the amount of talent on the team. With a laundry list of injuries still very much present, we are seeing younger and potentially more talented players emerge in the Athletics' lineup. Because of this, we could see the Athletics make plenty of moves to help smooth out this influx of talent.

Closer | Elvis Alvarado vs. Hogan Harris

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' biggest problem this season has been the lack of consistency in when pitchers come into the game. However, the late-inning pitching has remained rather consistent, with Hogan Harris and Elvis Alvarado taking most of the save opportunities. Next season, it should be inferred that the Athletics will want consistency in the closer role.

Alvarado has been amazing as the Athletics' closer recently, posting a 0.00 ERA in his last 6.1 innings pitched. But as we know, one or two bad outings would mean going back to Harris as the team's full-time closer. In the Athletics' last win vs. Seattle, it was Harris who got the outing, an outing in which he excelled. As the season comes to a close, this is a top position battle to keep an eye on.

CF | Henry Bolte vs. Denzel Clarke

Aug 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Athletics' outfielder Henry Bolte catches a fly ball for an out hit by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain, in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte has been the guy since Denzel Clarke went down with an injury way back on April 22. However, with Clark now back in the lineup, he has been the Athletics' starting center fielder, a move that could impact how much playing time Bolte gets to finish the season and in the 2027 season.

A fully healthy Athletics team would likely have the starting outfield rotation as follows: LF Tyler Soderstrom, CF Denzel Clarke/Henry Bolte, RF Lawrence Butler. With Clark proving to be a much better defender than Bolte, we will likely see Bolte in right field with Butler moving to DH. Even though Bolte's offensive production has been elite as of late, it is clear that Mark Kotsay is hesitant to make him the full-time center fielder.

Starting Rotation | Jack Perkins vs. Jeffrey Springs

Jul 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) walks back to the dugout after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics’ starting rotation has been a very interesting point of contention this season. Jacob Lopez, JT Ginn, and Gage Jump will likely be in the 2027 starting rotation, with Luis Severino certainly filling a slot. This leaves one more spot up in the air, a spot that is either Jack Perkins' or Jeffrey Springs' to lose.

Right now, there is a chance that the Athletics will decide to part ways with both pitchers after a very ugly season. But if Perkins and Springs are able to make a radical change, they could force themselves into next year's rotation.

UTL Infielder | Max Muncy vs. Alika Williams

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics’ infield is by far the most crowded position group on the team. With guys like Jacob Wilson , Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and Tommy White all being very valuable pieces missing right now, the Athletics have had to fall back on Alika Williams, Max Muncy, Donovan Walton, and Michael Stefanic to fill the gaps in the lineup.

With a lot of extra talent, we will more than likely see a slew of trades to fix other problems on the team, whether that means bolstering the bullpen or improving the farm system. With Williams and Muncy easily being the top utility players of the bunch, there is some comfort in moving on from players like Jeff McNeil, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, or Tommy White next season to improve the team. However, this comfort can only be achieved if either of them proves consistently reliable.