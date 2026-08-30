How Athletics' Jacob Lopez Completely Flipping Script on Season

The A's have had a clear lack of star pitching on their roster for over a year now. Because they have a fantastic offense, it would be nice to see some pitchers step up and give them some good starts.

Since the organization dealt Mason Miller last summer, they really have not had any great pitching on their roster.

July 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) throws to the plate during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, the A's could have one of the scariest offenses in baseball next season when everyone returns from injury. They will have some work to do to add some pitching, but now it seems they might have a couple of arms that could still give the team some good production.

It's been great that JT Ginn has been the ace for the last few months, but now the team is getting production from a guy who was sent down to Triple-A for his struggles earlier this season.

Jacob Lopez Has Been Looking Like an Ace

Aug 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It sounds crazy to call someone an ace in the same season that he performed so poorly, especially given that he mentioned in a postgame interview that he wanted to go to Triple-A and work on some things.

Lopez was ultimately sent down , and since he's been back in the big leagues, he has been nothing short of impressive. In his last seven starts, he's proved he has a future on this team.

Jacob Lopez in his last 8 starts:



43.2 IP | 2.27 ERA | 1.05 WHIP | 16 BB | 53 K



He’s lowered his ERA from 6.83 to 4.82 in that span! pic.twitter.com/ssnky2t7qJ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 29, 2026

While the sample size is not huge, 39.1 innings of starting baseball games can give you a good taste of a pitcher. In that time, he holds an impressive 2.06 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Lopez proved to be one of the best arms in the rotation last season, thanks to his amazing ability to punch out opposing hitters. He's shown that once again in his last seven, as he has struck out 47 batters in that time while allowing only 14 free passes.

Lopez Joins Ginn Atop the Rotation

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of the most reliable two starters right now, it feels like it belongs to Ginn for sure, and Lopez should also be mentioned for that.

As mentioned, this is not the first season we have seen success from Jacob Lopez. He was one of the more reliable arms last season, and lots of people were very high on the southpaw entering this season.

J.T. Ginn receives a standing ovation after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning 👏 pic.twitter.com/nSMqg6RZP7 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 19, 2026

As for Ginn, he has been unreal all season for the A's and has really been the true ace for the team. This should almost automatically make him the team's ace next season, even when Luis Severino returns from injury.