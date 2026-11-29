The free-agent market has not been going too well for the A's this offseason, as they have a clear need for pitching and they have yet to sign one of the many available options.

The Yankees are also in search of a replacement for Ryan McMahon at third base. McMahon has been a solid defender for them at the hot corner, but at this point, New York needs to find a way to add more offense to their lineup.

Since New York has yet to sign any position players this offseason, and the A's have yet to sign any notable pitchers, they could look to swing a deal that improves both of their rosters.

Unfortunately for the A's, this pitcher could cost the club their projected third baseman and extension candidate, Zack Gelof.

Will Warren Should Interest the A's

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren (29) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees' current rotation is loaded with talent that includes Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and, of course, Will Warren. While the first four guys have either ten years of MLB experience under their belts or Cy Young awards to show for it, Will Warren is the odd man out.

For a backend rotation guy, Will Warren has been elite for the Yankees. He has always been available and is always good for solid outings. Warren led the American League with 33 starts in 2025 and only pitched to a 4.44 ERA.

He would follow it up with an impressive 3.92 ERA in 2026 in 156 innings pitched for New York. Since the A's have been banged up the last couple of years, adding a consistent and reliable starter to their rotation should be their top priority.

It's also worth noting that Will Warren is cheap and won't be a free agent until 2031. This could allow the team to spend more of their budget on other pitchers as well. Out of all pitchers available via trade and free agency, Warren should be one of the most attractive for the A's.

Gelof Could Be Yankees' Answer at Third Base

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Zack Gelof (20) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees have had a hole at shortstop for quite some time now. Landing a young, athletic bat to the mix could be huge for them.

Gelof is also a cheap option for the Yankees, as he won't be a free agent until 2030. He's now played in parts of four big-league seasons and got comfortable at third base last season, but also proved he's a strong defender at second base as well.

Zack Gelof could fill whatever needs the Yankees have going into Spring Training. He also played the outfield last season, which shouldn't be a need for New York. But since the team lost Jazz Chisholm in free agency to the Blue Jays, Gelof could also fill in at second base if needed.

Gelof is the perfect fit for the Yankees' infield, which is in dire need of a right-handed bat. Since both players fill huge voids on the other's roster, it could be a perfect flip for both squads.