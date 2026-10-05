Projecting Athletics’ Batting Stat Leaders for 2027

The Athletics could have a laundry list of players ranked at the top of many statistical categories next season.

The Athletics will enter 2027 with a completely different mindset, not only at the team level but at the individual level as well. With a laundry list of players looking to break through to stardom, we could see a handful of surprising performances in 2027. That said, here are the players who will finish atop these major hitting categories.

Jacob Wilson | Batting Average, Hits

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Jacob Wilson (5) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Wilson had a season he'd rather forget. He battled injuries throughout the year and never really had the chance to play at 100%. This frustrating cycle will hopefully end, as Wilson should have ample time to recover and prepare for 2027.

After an amazing 2025 campaign, in which he hit .311 with 151 hits, we were expecting something special this past season. Although 2026 didn't do Wilson's talents justice, it suggests that, if healthy in 2027, he will return to his pure contact-hitting form. A reasonable projection for Wilson in 2027 would be around 175+ hits with a .300–.315 average.

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) bats during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Wilson is the easy pick here, don't sleep on Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, who, in 2026, was on pace for 201 hits over a 162-game season (having played 21 games). If a consistent role is established, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer could become a star very quickly. Either way, predicting a bigger year for Wilson is the safer pick.

Henry Bolte | Runs, Steals

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs to first base after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte will without a doubt put the league on notice in 2027. Not only will he be coming off a very impressive 2026 rookie campaign—in which he would score 57 runs while nabbing 21 bags.

Beyond Bolte being the literal fastest player in baseball, Bolte has also seen a sharp increase in his on-base percentage, rising from .343 before the break to .370 after the break. He also increased his walk total from 15 in the first half to 24 in the second. As Bolte improves across the board, he will also have more stolen base and scoring opportunities. So in 2027, it would not be shocking to see Bolte lead the Athletics in runs with around 105 and in stolen bases with 35+.

Lawrence Butler | RBIs

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (not pictured) during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might surprise you, especially since we haven't named another player yet who will be mentioned soon. Still, Butler has looked like a completely different player lately. In the second half of 2026, he led the Athletics in home runs with 12 and in RBIs with 40.

As mentioned in Bolte's segment, the Athletics lineup will be stacked and will provide RBI opportunities very consistently. While other players could easily pass Butler, like Shea Langeliers or even Zack Gelof , Butler is still on a very solid trajectory. That said, it wouldn't be crazy to say Butler eclipses 100+ RBIs in 2027.

Nick Kurtz | Home Runs, OPS

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start, Nick Kurtz could easily lead the Athletics in all of the stat categories already listed — especially in runs and RBIs — but when you consider how each player will play off the others in the lineup, it would not be unreasonable to expect a more balanced operation for the team as a whole in 2027.

In 2027, we can expect Kurtz to continue his dominance across the board. He will likely continue to reach base at an elite level while remaining the most imposing power hitter in the sport. In 2025, Kurtz hit 36 home runs in 117 games, and in 2026 he hit 21—ranking third on the team, only behind Langeliers and Gelof. A modest projection would suggest he goes yard 38+ times while maintaining an OPS over 1.000.