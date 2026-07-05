Roster Injuries Clear the Path for a New Athletics Outfield Weapon

The A's have dealt with an insane amount of injuries in the month of June, and now it is starting to carry over into the month of July.

It all started with Zack Gelof's injury, which placed him on the IL . Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom joined him just days later. These injuries have caused the team to fall to fourth in the division.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) celebrates with shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then after that, Brent Rooker was placed on the 60-day IL, and it was announced that he would be out for the rest of the season , and he will undergo knee surgery.

Now the A's are down a bunch of roster spots and could use some help at any position they are able to get it. Fortunately, the Aviators, the A's Triple-A affiliate, have some guys who have been playing very well and could give the team the much-needed help they need.

Cade Marlowe Could Join the Big League Team

Aug 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Cade Marlowe (18) hits a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The A's have missed out on Jarred Kelenic, as we discussed that he could be a good fit for the team's outfield following the Soderstrom injury. Kelenic re-signed with the Rangers organization. Cade Marlowe joined the A's organization this past off-season and has been raking since then.

He barely missed out on being part of the Opening Day roster after an amazing Spring Training. Now in Triple-A, he's batting .325 with a .937 OPS in 327 plate appearances. He's been incredibly hot recently and has been a huge factor in the recent success of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Cade Marlowe puts three on the board with one swing! pic.twitter.com/wiCEpJVmck — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 1, 2026

Marlowe also has some experience in the big leagues, as he's played in parts of two big league seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

The outfielder has 109 career plate appearances over those two seasons and holds a career .240 batting average and a .737 OPS. With the outfield needing some help, Marlowe could be the perfect option to fill in.

How the A's Will Manage their Outfield

Jul 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's outfield currently has Lawrence Butler, Henry Bolte, and Colby Thomas. Carlos Cortes is looking to break out of a slump and will likely stick to the DH role more than getting time in the outfield.

This means they really just have Butler, Bolte, and Thomas out there. Realistically, Butler and Thomas should be platooning. This is because Lawrence Butler can only hit right-handers, and Colby can only hit left-handers.

Cade Marlowe BLASTS one to left field in Omaha 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Tgu2rnqdf7 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) June 10, 2026

That platoon could open an outfield spot for Marlowe. If they stick with the Butler/Colby platoon in right field, they could put Marlowe in left field, and Bolte would stick in center field.

Obviously, the A's are just looking to do whatever they can do right now, as they are without many of their everyday players.