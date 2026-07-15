Athletics' Shea Langeliers Shines in First All-Star Game

The A's had the privilege of having two All-Stars play in Philadelphia, and not only that, they were both slated to be starters in the game.

Unfortunately, injuries have been killing the A's, leading the team to place Zack Gelof on the injured list . Most recently, the team has placed their All-Star first baseman Nick Kurtz on the Injured List, meaning he wouldn't be able to start the All-Star Game.

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates in the dugout after he hit a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily, A's catcher Shea Langeliers was able to be the starting backstop for the American League, and he would get to catch the Blue Jays' ace, Dylan Cease.

The strong first inning from the Cease-Langeliers battery gave the AL early momentum and ultimately led to a 4-0 American League victory.

Langeliers' Strong All-Star Performance

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27), Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7), Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) warm up before the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first inning of the game, Shea Langeliers would face the tough Phillies southpaw, Cristopher Sanchez. Langeliers worked a four-pitch walk, and then Bobby Witt Jr. would also walk to set up an RBI single for Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger would go on to win the All-Star MVP, thanks to the light offensive contest and his clutch hit.

Jul 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) slides safely in to third base in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Langeliers then came on at the bottom of the inning and worked with Dylan Cease for a three-strikeout inning.

In the third inning, Langeliers served as the leadoff hitter and started the inning off with a nice single into center field. He had to get the hit off a very tough customer, the Cardinals' closer, Riley O'Brien.

The A's Need To Lock Up Langeliers

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) rounds the bases after he hit a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether or not the A's will hold onto the superstar catcher long-term. We've talked about how we could have already seen Langeliers play in his last game in an A's jersey.

However, it's going to be crucial for the A's to do anything in their power to hold onto him. It will be difficult to extend Langeliers, just because of his agent, Scott Boras. Boras prefers that his clients enter free agency rather than take extensions.

Let's take a look at this year's All-Star catchers!



In this thread, we'll highlight each catcher's biggest strength according to Baseball Savant.



(1/4) Shea Langeliers - Throwing



The American League starter has a caught stealing percentage of 32% with 31 attempts against him,… pic.twitter.com/D6zzBA7KQm — Xan Barksdale (@xanbarksdale) July 14, 2026

Finding elite offensive catchers who can also be valuable defensively is hard to come by. If the A's ever lost Langeliers, finding someone to replace his talent would be nearly impossible. He's a star hitter for the team, and he's also becoming one of the leaders for the young squad as well.

It's going to be tough to turn down the amazing offers the team will get for Langeliers before the trade deadline, but it's going to be crucial for the A's future to keep him.