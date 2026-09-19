Athletics' Skid Continues: Takeaways From Loss vs. Guardians

After getting swept by the Rays, the Athletics hoped to get things back on track against the Guardians.

The Athletics have now lost four games in a row, which few people probably expected. Entering the Rays series, the Athletics were 7-3 in their last 10 games, which was among the best in MLB. But after the Rays series and now this series-opening loss, the Athletics are back to square one.

Offense Needs To Play Nine Innings

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Zack Gelof (20) reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics would start the game with a Zack Gelof three-run home run. With such a successful first inning, you would think they would at least score a run or two down the stretch. If you thought so, you were mistaken, as the Athletics would only record two more hits (both infield hits) in innings two through eight without scoring a run.

This drop-off in production simply cannot happen. With so much talent on the team, even while battered by injuries, someone needed to break through. Considering how much the bullpen has improved, losses like these sting the most. Moving forward, the Athletics need to figure out how to be better frontrunners.

Kotsay Needs To Be More Sensitive

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Mason Barnett on the mound, Mark Kotsay should have expected a collapse much sooner. Given that Barnett has struggled as a starter/opener, we needed a better approach than what we got. While it is hard to tell exactly when a collapse will happen, it was inevitable.

To Barnett's credit, he put together a very strong 3.0 innings, but that should have been it for the night. As we know, hindsight is always 20/20, and by Kotsay's discretion, keeping him in for one more inning would have made sense. But even so, Barnett would allow back-to-back singles in the fourth, which gave way to three Guardian runs. After the second hit, Scott Blewett should have been in the game.

Athletics' Late-Inning Pitching Can Be Elite

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Athletics have a fresh bullpen, you can expect them to finish very solidly. With Luis Medina, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado primarily in those roles, the odds of the Athletics minimizing damage increase tenfold. Outside of the walk-off home run in the Rays series, this group has been excellent.

In the loss, the Athletics would use Luis Medina and Elvis Alvarado to close out the game. Both pitchers would not allow a hit, with Alvarado only allowing a walk in the eighth. If the Athletics can figure out how to make these outings matter next season, we will see this reflected positively in the win column.