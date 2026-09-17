3 Athletics Who Must Turn Corner Against Rays

The Athletics need a small push to avoid a series sweep.

After back-to-back one-run losses to the Rays, you have to wonder what is not clicking. With such a talented team on paper, losing by one run simply is not acceptable, considering how good the pitching has been. That said, here are a few players who can give the Athletics a small push over the hump.

Lawrence Butler | RF

Sep 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) singles against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Law Dog has pleaded guilty to being a total non-factor throughout the series. That may seem harsh, but it's rather fair. Keep in mind, against the Mariners, Butler batted .417 with three home runs and six RBIs. In the first two games of the Rays series, Butler has recorded just a single hit.

In times like these, leaders need to emerge in order to move the needle. With only a hit in the series so far, there is reason to believe that the Athletics might have at least taken one game if Butler had been able to replicate even a fraction of his performance against the Mariners. In the series finale, Butler needs to deliver.

Zack Gelof | 3B

Aug 10, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) looks towards the outfield after hitting an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Gelof has been a total no-show for the Athletics in the last 30 days, batting just .173 with a .613 OPS. This slump, while expected as Gelof comes off a handful of injuries, simply will not cut it for much longer. As mentioned earlier, back-to-back one-run losses prove that certain players are not stepping up enough. Gelof is one of them.

In the first two games of the Rays series, Gelof has gone 0-for-7, without even reaching first base. This has created a black hole in the Athletics lineup that cannot be ignored for much longer. While this has been a growing theme, it needs to change fast. Preferably in the series finale.

Donovan Walton | 2B

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Donovan Walton (29) throws to first base for an out against Toronto Blue Jays short stop Andres Gimenez (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Walton has by far proven to be the Athletics' most under-the-radar player of the season. This year, Walton has batted .263 with a solid .809 OPS. His performance so far has some serious implications for next season and beyond. But until then, we need to see a bit more from Walton.

Like the other players on this list, Walton has been a total non-factor; in six at-bats, he has yet to record a single hit. Much like Butler, Walton would have a very solid series vs. the Mariners, in which he would bat .307 with two RBIs, including a walk-off home run in the series opener. This drop-off in production has made it hard for the Athletics to really pull away through the series. This needs to change.