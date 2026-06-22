Athletics Split Series: Takeaways From Sunday's Grueling Loss

The Athletics would split the series vs. the 32-46 Angels in rather depressing fashion.

There is no doubt that the Athletics would miss out on a great opportunity to bolster their overall record above .500 against the Angels. After winning back-to-back games to start the series, the A's would stumble at the finish line, now standing two games below .500 at 38-40. It is clear something has to change.

It's Time To Worry About Elvis Alvarado

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Athletics bullpen has been rough throughout the series; however, no one expected Alvarado to struggle as much as he has lately. In Sunday's loss, Alvarado would allow two hits, as well as a two-run home run, which gave the Angels the lead in the ninth inning. If we can't trust Alvarado, who can we trust?

With the trade deadline approaching fast, there might be too many holes for the Athletics to fill. Prior to the loss, starting pitching was at the top of the Athletics' to-do list . Now, things have gotten complicated, as the Athletics desperately need help in their bullpen and starting rotation. Either one is a top priority right now.

Zack Gelof and Nick Kurtz Should Stay 1 & 2 in Lineup

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits a double during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz and Zack Gelof have been playing out of their minds recently, and it is starting to pay off big time. Not only is Gelof on a 24-game hitting streak, which leads MLB, but Kurtz has homered nine times in June. Just from the stats alone, it should be a no-brainer to keep these two close in the lineup.

In the loss, both players were an offensive bright spot. Kurtz would go 2-of-4, with a walk, a home run, and three RBIs. Gelof would go 2-of-5, with a leadoff single and a double in the fourth inning. On top of that, Gelof would score three times, with two of those runs being driven in by Kurtz. This duo should remain atop the A's lineup permanently.

Luis Medina Needs More Outings

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Luis Medina has been a solid reliever for the Athletics this season, and proved it once again against the Angels. On Sunday, he would pitch a single inning and only allow one hit. In his previous outing against the Pirates on June 17, he pitched three innings, while striking out six batters and allowing one run.

Compared to the rest of the Athletics bullpen, Medina has been great. If you subtract his rough outing vs. the Rockies, in which he gave up six runs in an inning, Medina would be hosting a 2.94 ERA, which is significantly less than the 4.41 ERA he has now. Not bad at all. Hopefully, we see Medina frequently to close out the first half of the season.