Themes Athletics Should Leave in Texas and Bring to Seattle

The Athletics need to figure out how to beat Seattle cleanly.

With the sun setting on the 2026 season, there are a few things the Athletics have made into a brand. However, there are plenty of issues that need to be left in the past. We will discuss some of the things that happened in Texas that should be brought to Seattle.

Bring | The Long-Ball

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) reacts towards his family in the stands as rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics offense would be OK vs. the Rangers, averaging a solid 5.0 runs per game. However, it should be noted that this figure is heavily inflated by the nine-run outpour in the series finale, an outpour that included five home runs from Henry Bolte (2), Alika Williams, Zack Gelof, and Jonah Heim.

With the series taking place in T-Mobile Park, a ballpark that is one of the least hitter-friendly places in the league, expecting a massive surge of home runs is unlikely. But as we saw from the Rangers series, the only reliable way the Athletics were able to drive in runs was via the long ball. For this reason, the Athletics need to take this with them.

Leave | Falling Behind Early

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of the Athletics' three games vs. the Rangers, they needed to play catch-up. Even in the explosive series finale, the Rangers were the first team to strike. Similar to the Orioles series, the Athletics have gotten way too comfortable, showing life only late in the game.

With Henry Bolte leading off in each of these games, the Athletics need to figure out how to put him in scoring position early if he is able to get on base. This can come from a bunt or a well-hit sacrifice fly. Either way, pushing Bolte to second or third base is how the Athletics will overcome this problem.

Bring | Multi-Inning Outings

Aug 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Chris Roycroft (56) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Roycroft and Geoff Hartlieb would put together two multi-inning masterclasses, outings in which they saved arms and proved that this bullpen can be maintained despite the inconsistency issues. In the upcoming series against the Mariners, Mark Kotsay cannot stray from keeping relievers in for multiple innings at a time.

When Kotsay gets trigger-happy with his relievers, it can put the Athletics in a tough spot. This was clear in the Orioles series, when the Athletics used four relief pitchers in Game 1 after having a day off. This does not mean forcing pitchers to pitch multiple innings when they are struggling; rather, if they get through the first inning cleanly, they should stay in until they start to show signs of slowing down.