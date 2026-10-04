These Two Southpaws Could Be Left Off 2027 A's Rotation

Things are set to look pretty different for the A's in the 2027 season. After a very underwhelming 2026 season in West Sacramento, change will be crucial for the club.

The organization has already made moves to hopefully change the culture the team has had over the last five years. Long-time pitching coach Scott Emerson was fired this past season. Dan Hubbs stepped in for the remainder of the season, but the team will now search for a new pitching coach.

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) celebrates after hitting a triple against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Forst and the team also mutually agreed to part ways during the season, which means the A's will need a new GM. There have been several names in talks to become the club's new general manager, and they will likely finalize their decision before the offseason kicks off.

With impending club/player options like Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs, their new GM will have to decide on how their rotation will look in the upcoming season.

Why Athletics Will Most Likely Decline Jeffrey Springs' Club Option

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) follows through with his pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the first decisions the A's new GM will have to make is whether or not they want to retain Jeffrey Springs. Springs has spent a couple of years with the A's now and led the team in innings pitched in 2025.

This past season, it did not go as well for the southpaw. Springs posted a 6.18 ERA in 142.2 innings pitched for the Green and Gold.

Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because he was getting rocked for a majority of the season, there's a very small chance the A's would want him in their rotation moving forward. Not to mention, if the team wants to keep him, they will have to pay him $15 million.

Since it is a club option, the team decides, and if they decline it, he will become a free agent. Because he hasn't produced anywhere near $15 million in value, it's safe to say he will likely hit the open market.

Gage Jump Could Use Some Time in the Minors

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As soon as the A's called up their top-ranked pitching prospect, Gage Jump, earlier this year, he immediately made an impact. He looked like a potential future ace.

He pitched with lots of confidence, and his stuff was very strong. Unfortunately, it didn't last long before he went through a slew of rough outings.

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his last seven outings this season, Jump posted a 7.31 ERA in 32 innings. He finished with a 5.47 ERA. If the A's can bring in some veteran pitching this offseason, they could start Jump in the minor leagues and let him work his way back up to the big leagues.

This could even help him regain his confidence against weaker competition, and that has worked well in the past for a bunch of young players.