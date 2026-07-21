Why Athletics and Reds Could Swing a Perfect Trade

As the trade deadline for Major League Baseball is just weeks away, teams will be looking to swing some deals to improve their squads to make a push for the playoffs.

However, some teams that are falling out of the competition look to rebuild by trading impending free agents or shipping off players they believe are at their peak value.

Feb 23, 2026; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) prepares to play the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last summer, the A's swung a trade with the San Diego Padres, which led to the team sending their All-Star closer, Mason Miller, in exchange for the second-ranked prospect in all of baseball, Leo De Vries. The A's knew they were more than just an elite closer away from competing, so they shipped him off for some more talent.

Both the Reds and A's are falling pretty far out of their respective divisions. You don't usually see two non-contenders making deals at the deadline, but because both teams have clear needs that the other one can solve, there could be a perfect swap that would help both teams.

A's Send Outfield Help to the Reds

May 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) center fielder Lawrence Butler (4) and right fielder Colby Thomas (32) celebrate the win against the Baltimore Oriolesat Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other day, we discussed that the A's have been fielding calls for their surplus of outfielders, and among those teams could be the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds have gotten good play from former A's outfielder JJ Bleday. However, besides him, they have not been getting consistent play from their other outfielders.

Tyler Soderstrom adds on for the @Athletics with a 2-run homer! pic.twitter.com/6J3rJ4FKVG — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2026

If the Reds elect to trade with the A's, the team has several options from the A's outfield to consider. Tyler Soderstrom is the best of the group and would certainly command the biggest return should he be traded. Soderstrom is locked up long-term, so getting an amazing bat for lots of team control should get the A's a great return.

If the A's want to hold onto Soderstrom, Carlos Cortes has been putting up an incredible season and could be a nice bat for the future of the Reds' outfield. The same goes for Lawrence Butler. If they prefer a right-handed outfielder, Colby Thomas could be a good fit, as he has a high ceiling and has proven he can hit left-handed pitching.

Athletics Land Much-Needed Pitching Help

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) takes the ball to relieve pitcher Jose Suarez (54) in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest issues for the A's this season has been their pitching. Besides the good play from the All-Star snub , J.T. Ginn, and the star southpaw Gage Jump, the rotation has been very underwhelming.

The Reds' rotation is super stacked with Hunter Green, Chase Burns, Andrew Abbott, Brady Singer, Rhett Lowder, and Nick Lodolo when healthy. When Lodolo returns, someone will have to exit the rotation, and swapping one of them for a bat could be in their best interest.

Jul 5, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) signs a ball for a baseball fan before the start of a game against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's have been open about wanting young pitching, and Rhett Lowder could be the perfect fit. Lowder is just 24 years old and has been pretty inconsistent recently, but there are signs he can still be an elite pitcher in this league.

Rhett Lowder, K'ing the Side in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/Vz1WAspST7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 1, 2026

Lowder holds a rough 5.75 ERA on the season, but notably holds a 3.09 ERA at home and a 4.12 ERA in night games. These small factors do make a difference: he feels more comfortable at home, and batters might see the ball better against him in day games.

Minor tweaks from the A's player development could possibly turn him back into the starter we all saw from him last season, when he posted a 1.17 ERA in 30.2 innings pitched. If it only costs the A's one or two of their outfielders to land him, it could be the perfect deal for both sides.