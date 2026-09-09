Athletics Momentum Halts: Takeaways From Rough Outing vs. Blue Jays

After a very impressive series opener, the Athletics would stumble hard in what could have been the series decider.

With so few games left, losses like this have lost their sting. But what is worrying is that this loss could have been easily prevented with a few better decisions. With the season officially over if the Athletics lose two more games , it is a perfect time to turn the ship around.

The Athletics' Bullpen Is Elite Now

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Geoff Hartlieb against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' bullpen has been the only real constant over the last few weeks. Since Aug. 31, the Athletics' bullpen has ranked fifth in the American League with a 3.21 ERA in 33.2 IP. This uptick in production has been primarily on the back of multiple very solid multi-inning outings from our relievers.

This game would be no different, as Chris Roycroft pitched 2.0 innings while allowing just three hits. Geoff Hartlieb also pitched 2.0 innings while allowing just a single hit. This is 4.0 innings from relievers who have had a very bumpy season, all things considered. So, seeing this production from them tells us that there is an ever-growing theme of success in the bullpen.

Donovan Walton Is Rock Solid

Sep 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics second baseman Donovan Walton (29) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Walton would put up a very solid outing in the loss, where he would go 2-for-3 with a home run late in the seventh inning. While it didn't amount to much, it shows how consistent Walton has been this season. This year, Walton is batting .272 with a very good .831 OPS.

With the season coming to an end very shortly, Walton is one of the guys you should be watching under a microscope. With such a stacked infield that will inevitably be healthy by Opening Day, identifying who will back up and serve as the team's day-to-day utility guy is integral to gauging this team's potential ceiling.

Kotsay Needs To Make the Hard Calls

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is now back-to-back games in which Mark Kotsay has left a starting pitcher in for an inning longer than is usually forecasted. In the series opener, Jacob Lopez imploded in the seventh by giving up three runs. In Game 2, Jack Perkins began to collapse in the sixth before he was taken out. By then, even the red-hot Athletics bullpen would not be able to get out of the inning unscathed.

Knowing Perkins really hasn't made it past the fifth inning this season, and given how unreliable he is as a pitcher, testing his luck for one more inning really was not the best idea. Even though Lopez has proven to be a very solid pitcher in the second half, it would have been much better to trust the bullpen in that seventh inning. While hindsight is always 20/20, Kotsay's efforts to extend a starter's outing have resulted in zero outs and five earned runs across the series.