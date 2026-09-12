Athletics' September Magic Continues in Opening Win vs. Seattle

The Athletics would keep the ball rolling with yet another win against a potential playoff team.

With Friday's win, the Athletics have now won seven of their last 10 games, which is tied for the best record in the American League during this stretch. Even though it won't mean much, it is clear this team has found a way to make Athletics baseball enjoyable once again.

Jeffrey Springs Found His Footing

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) follows through with his pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win, Jeffrey Springs had a very solid game. He would pitch 5.0 innings while allowing six hits and two runs. While it is a significant step down from the masterclass in his last outing, Springs has now put together back-to-back serviceable starts that have led the Athletics to wins.

The best part is that this came at home, a place where Springs has gone on record as saying is a massive disadvantage for his pitching style. While we really won't know if this success will last until Springs puts up a similar performance against a team other than the Mariners, it is clear that Springs is on the right path to end the season.

Donovan Walton Is Amazing

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Donovan Walton (29) reacts after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against Seattle Mariners pitcher Eduard Bazardo (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Walton would put on a masterclass, capped off with a two-run home run to walk off the game. In the win, Walton went 3-for-5 with two singles, as well as the walk-off home run mentioned earlier. In Walton's last six games, he is also batting .333 with a 1.177 OPS, both of which lead the Athletics.

With the Athletics potentially losing Jeff McNeil this offseason if they do not use their club option, Walton would be an arguably better player for next season. Walton has proven to be an excellent backup and will cost the team significantly less moving forward. Nearly $14 million less than what McNeil would cost.

The Law Dog Is Back

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) walks towards the dugout before the start of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence Butler has been on a very ugly skid. After going 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in the win, Butler's numbers over the last six games are still very ugly. In that span, Butler is batting .167 with a .625 OPS. Even though the Athletics have still been winning games, having Butler back in his game is exactly what they needed.

Butler has been the Athletics' best player since the break, batting .274 with an .830 OPS, as well as a team-leading nine home runs and 32 RBIs. But as we know, his ceiling is much higher than what he has been putting down recently. Hopefully, Butler can remain at this level of production down the stretch.